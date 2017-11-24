Global Masterbatch Market Report 2017-2025 - Key Players in the $15.8 Bn Market are A. Schulman,, Ampacet, Cabot, Clariant, Plastiblends India & Global Colors Group

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Masterbatch Market Analysis, By Type, By Carrier Polymer (PP, PE, PVC, PET), By End Use (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Agriculture), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global masterbatch market is expected to reach USD 15.81 billion by 2025
The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% primarily driven by increasing replacement of metal by plastic is projected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the European region is further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, color masterbatch was the largest segment in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue at a growth rate of 7.1% over the forecast period. Increasing need for improving the surface appearance of plastic components in automotive, building & construction, and consumer goods is expected to contribute to the growth.
Additive masterbatch is being widely used on account of various properties it imparts to plastics such as antistatic, antifoaming, antioxidant, antimicrobial, thermo-stabilizer, barrier properties, metal deactivators, antiblock, flame retardant, UV stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and abrasion resistance. The growth of packaging sector, especially plastic packaging, is anticipated to drive the masterbatch demand.
Masterbatch is used in various end-use industries, such as packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, agriculture, as it imparts useful functional properties such as smooth surface finish and desired hardness. The increasing spending capability of customers toward purchasing attractively packaged consumer goods is expected to trigger the need for various plastic components, which use masterbatches to improve the appearance and other properties. These factors together are anticipated to boost masterbatch market demand over the forecast period.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4. Masterbatch Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Masterbatch Market: Carrier Polymer Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Masterbatch Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Masterbatch Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pllx2r/masterbatch
