Global Market Study on Commercial Seaweed: Surging Uptake of Food Texturizers by F&B Manufacturers to Assist Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial seaweed market report illustrates data for 2018 (estimated) to 2028 (the forecast year), in terms of both, volume in MT and sales revenue in US$.The report comprises various forecast factors that impact the growth of the commercial seaweed market.



Market dynamics such as opportunities, drivers, trends, and restraints have also been included in the commercial seaweed market report.



The drivers impacting the commercial seaweed market include the increase in the consumption of processed food, which creates demand for commercial seaweed; increasing use of commercial seaweed products in the pharmaceutical industry; and various nutritional and digestive health benefits associated with commercial seaweed. There are certain restraints covered in the report, such as misconceptions regarding commercial seaweed as a harmful ingredient in food products, and limited availability of raw material hampering the growth of the commercial seaweed market.



Commercial seaweed has application in infant formula, and an increase in the demand for commercial seaweed products in the personal care and cosmetics industry is expected to create opportunities in the commercial seaweed market.A major trend governing the commercial seaweed market is the introduction of a new range of sustainable commercial seaweed products in the market, in which manufacturers are using various blends of commercial seaweed in a variety of beverages.



These new ranges contain sustainable commercial seaweed blends that offer consistent quality in various seaweed beverages.



The report also includes an outlook of the global food and beverage industry, major trends influencing the food and beverage industry, global trends in the food and beverage sector, an overview of the food additives industry, an overview of the pharmaceutical industry, an outlook of the personal care and cosmetics industry, and the perceived health benefits of commercial seaweed when included in food products.



The report also comprises a strategic overview, followed by a value chain analysis and key information of the prominent players operating in the global commercial seaweed market, along with a detailed competitive analysis.This information will give a thorough overview of the commercial seaweed market to the readers.



The commercial seaweed market report also includes a market attractiveness analysis by source, form, end use, and region/country, along with absolute $ opportunity and incremental $ opportunity.There is a year-on-year growth trend covered in the report for every sub-segment.



The report also includes market structure, and a detailed comparison between multinational players and regional players in the commercial seaweed market.



During the study of the commercial seaweed market, our analysts observed that, commercial seaweed is largely preferred by manufacturers of food products such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, convenience food, and other such products.Certain types of commercial seaweed such as carrageenan, agar agar, and alginates are widely used in food products and the pharmaceutical industry for their binding and texturizing properties.



Carrageenan is a major type of commercial seaweed that is widely being used in the hydrocolloid industry. Commercial seaweed is available in various forms such as flakes, liquid, and powder.



The report states that, commercial seaweed finds large-scale application in the food and beverage industry, due to the increase in the demand for texturizers, and increase in the preference for Japanese-flavored food products in various countries. Commercial seaweed is expected to have increasing application in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries in the coming year, due to various health benefits.



The report also consists of the company profiles of prominent commercial seaweed manufacturers, and the revenue generated by these companies across five regions – Latin America, North America, APAC (Asia Pacific), Europe, and MEA (Middle Eastern and Africa).To evaluate the revenue of commercial seaweed manufacturers, the average price of commercial seaweed was obtained from various suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and exporters through quotes.



Key application segments of commercial seaweed were considered, and the dynamic ones were projected on the basis of feedback from different secondary sources and primary respondents.Data points were collected and considered for the modelling approach, which includes the overview of the food industry, overview of the beverage industry, overview of the hydrocolloid industry, outlook of the pharmaceutical industry, overview of the animal feed industry, and the average purchase price of commercial seaweed.



Assuming that currency rates remain constant during the forecast period, the commercial seaweed market value and volume were estimated.



The commercial seaweed market report also includes additional information such as opportunity pockets for the manufacturers of commercial seaweed, global economic outlook, perceived health benefits of commercial seaweed, key regulations in various regions, major trends in the food and beverage industry, an outlook of the food additives industry, forecast factors, and recent developments in the commercial seaweed market.



Various secondary and primary sources were consulted during the course of the study.Secondary sources include annual reports of major companies, recent publications, Factiva, and Hoovers.



The report also includes a detailed pricing analysis on the basis of product type for every region, and the trade scenario of commercial seaweed. The trade scenario includes the data of top exporters and importers in the commercial seaweed market.



The report includes a detailed and descriptive competition dashboard, which gives an overview of the companies that have been profiled. The regional presence of companies, revenue, product offerings, headquarters of companies, and the intensity of product types, ranging from high to low, are points that are mentioned in the competition dashboard.



A comprehensive competition analysis of the major companies in the commercial seaweed market has also been provided in the report.This will help readers evaluate long-term and short-term strategies, various product offerings, and recent developments in the commercial seaweed marketplace.



Some of the key players analyzed in the commercial seaweed market report are DowDuPont Inc., Kerry Group PLC, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Acadian Seaplants Limited, CP Kelco, Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A., Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A., Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier S.A., W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Arthur Branwell & Co Ltd, Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, Marinalg International, Irish Seaweeds, Annie Chun's, Inc., Ocean Rainforest Sp/F, Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, and MARA SEAWEED, among other commercial seaweed manufacturers.



