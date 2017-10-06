Global Krill Oil Market 2017-2021 with Aker BioMarine, Enzymotec, Omega Protein, Reckitt Benckiser & RIMFROST Dominating

DUBLIN, October 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global krill oil market to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Krill Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Health benefits of krill oil. The health benefits associated with the consumption of krill oil is one of the major growth drivers of the global krill oil market. Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of krill oil will increase the demand for krill oil during the forecast period. Krill oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help in lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels, reducing triglyceride levels, and increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels. Krill oil also helps in preventing blood clots, which can cause strokes and heart attacks.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Sustainable krill harvesting. One of the trends that can influence the growth of the market is sustainable krill harvesting, which is gaining popularity globally. Consumers are now demanding krill oil products, which are produced from sustainable krill harvesting. Increasing concern about the environment and declining krill population are some of the factors which drive the growth of sustainable krill harvesting.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of krill oil. One of the challenges to the growth of the global krill oil market is the high price of krill oil as compared with fish oil. Krill oil is mostly used as a replacement for fish oils, as it contains more omega-3 fatty acids and phospholipids. The cost of krill oil is high as compared to fish oil, and this prevents consumers from purchasing krill oil. It is estimated that the average price of krill oil is about two times more than normal fish oil.

Key vendors

Aker BioMarine

Enzymotec

Omega Protein

Reckitt Benckiser

RIMFROST

Other prominent vendors

Allinon Pharma

Health Natura

NHS Labs

NORWAY OMEGA

Nutrifynn Caps

NutriStart

Savant Distribution

Viva Naturals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Form

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Appendix

