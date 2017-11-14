Global Industrial Potato Fryers Market 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

About Industrial Potato Fryers

Industrial potato fryers are used by food processing companies to produce various food products, including potato chips, french fries, and hash browns. They use the deep-frying technique to fry products.

In this process, products are immersed in oil. Deep frying helps in the uniform frying of products. Industrial potato fryers have been widely used by various potato processing companies.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial potato fryers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Flo-Mech

• Heat and Control

• JBT

• Kiremko

Other prominent vendors

• Arait

• EMA Europe

• Fabcon Food Systems

• Food Machinery Australasia

• GEM Equipment of Oregon

• INCALFER

• Marel

• PotatoChipsMachinery

• Rosenqvists

• Spantek Food Machines

• Trainomaq

• TSUNG HSING FOOD MACHINERY

• TNA Australia Solutions

• Wintech Taparia

Market driver

• Expansion of production and processing plants in potato processing industry

Market challenge

• Potential fire risks

Market trend

• Growing preference for specially designed continuous fryers

