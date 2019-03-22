Global Industrial Chocolate Markets, 2024 - Stepping-up Sustainability / Focus on Texture for Multisensory Experiences / Getting Creative with Ruby / Cleaner Label Commitments
DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Chocolate Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial chocolate market is estimated to ship over 9500 thousand tons by 2024, growing at aCAGR more than3% during 2018-2024.
India and Mexico have good economic climate and condition, a youthful population, and a growing number of chocoholics thereby, encouraging vendors to invest in these regions in the global market. The shift in trend of nutraceutical to health and wellness is leading to a more holistic approach of introducing these ancient ingredients as superfoods in the market.
The global industrial chocolate market is driven by vendors investing in high-growth countries such as Mexico and India. Ethnic flavor combinations, smaller portions, stronger health claims, increased transparency, and personalization will contribute to the growing revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global industrial chocolate market by products, application, market entity, type, and geography.
The report considers the present scenario of the global industrial chocolate market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Industrial Chocolate Market - Dynamics
Chocolate is at the helm of that intersection, and those in the food industry are blurring the line between the two given that it is indulgent while also having some health benefits, thanks to the cocoa bean with its flavanols and natural antioxidant properties. Industrial chocolate products are specifically being developed to improve the nutrition label on the whole, such as added protein, low sugar, and added fibers, etc., which can lend more benefits to various snacks such as cookies, while providing a tasteful experience.
As chocolates are foreign goods for several countries across the globe and they witness decline occasionally, otherwise too, scrambling American and European giants have for a while now depended on developing chocolates that are based on values and holidays to gain market share. For instance, Easter is a huge selling opportunity in Brazil, with more than 100 million Easter eggs consumed in a year and its only growing. In Canada, chocolates witness a 6% growth in sales around Christmas/Hanukkah. Holiday-themed chocolate launches have been dominated by the US and Germany in the last year or two.
From chunky chocolates that give more bite to combinations such as crunchy additions in a soft filling are breaking new ground and taking textures to the next level. The reason for this invasion is that curious consumers want more than just one thing inside their chocolate - they want double or triple of it. Consumers have slowed down their eating experiences for better wellbeing, thereby looking for foodstuff and confectionery that are more complex to keep them hooked. Therefore, Barry Callebaut has introduced a sensory language and a tasting ritual for chocolates. Products that have an extra crunch or offer an aerated and fizzy sensation filling are particularly popular.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 The State Of The Global Economy
7.3 Factors Influencing Chocolate Consumption
7.3.1 Global Sugar Consumption
7.3.2 Disposable Incomes
7.4 Cocoa Production and Consumption: An Overview
7.4.1 Consumer Profiles
7.5 Industrial Chocolate Value chain
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Permissible Indulgences Going Strong
8.1.2 Evolution of the Role of Chocolate
8.1.3 A Less but Better Attitude
8.1.4 Cultural and Seasonal Adaptations Influence Uptake
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Volatility in Cocoa Prices
8.2.2 Sugar Consumption Down in Mature Economies
8.2.3 An Impending Chocolate Shortage
8.2.4 Boutique Chocolatiers move the Needle
8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends
8.3.1 Stepping-up Sustainability
8.3.2 Focus on Texture for Multisensory Experiences
8.3.3 Getting Creative with Ruby
8.3.5 Cleaner Label Commitments
9 Global Industrial Chocolate Market
9.1 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Five Forces Analysis
10 By Application
10.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market by Bakery
10.4 Dairy
10.5 Cereals
10.6 Others
11 By Products
11.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Cocoa Butter
11.4 Cocoa Liquor
11.5 Cocoa Powder
12 By Type
12.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Chocolate Confectionery
12.4 Cocoa and other chocolate products
13 By Market Entity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Open Industrial Chocolate Market
13.4 Integrated Industrial Chocolate Market
14 By Geography
15 Europe
15.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.2 Key Countries
15.2.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast
15.2.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
15.2.3 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
16 North America
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Key Countries
16.2.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
16.2.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17 APAC
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Key Countries
17.2.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
17.2.2 China: Market Size & Forecast
17.2.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
17.2.4 India: Market Size & Forecast
18 Rest Of World
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Key Countries
18.2.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
18.2.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
18.2.3 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Competition Overview
20 Market Vendor Analysis
20.1 Market Ranking Analysis
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Barry Callebaut Group
21.2 Cargill
21.3 Fuji Oil
21.4 Cmoi
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Aalst Chocolate
22.2 Baronie
22.3 Chocoley
22.4 Clasen Quality Chocolate
22.5 Ferrero
22.6 Guittard
22.7 IRCA
22.8 Mars
22.9 Nestle
22.10 Olam International
22.11 Puratos
22.12 Santa Barbara Chocolate
22.13 Sephra
22.14 The Hershey Company
22.15 Unigr
22.16 Valrhona
