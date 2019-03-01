Global Ice Cream Market Trends Report 2019-2024 Featuring Unilever, Nestle, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group & General Mills

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice cream market was worth US$ 57.7 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to cross US$ 91.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2024.

Ice cream is a sweet, frozen dessert made from a combination of milk, cream and artificial or natural flavorings. Some ice cream variants like frozen custard and French ice creams also use egg as one of the main ingredients. Ice cream is a rich source of carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus and vitamins such as A, C, D, E, K, B-6 and B-12 as well as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and folate. There are numerous flavors of ice cream available in the market amongst which the most popular are strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla.

Global Ice Cream Market Drivers:

Since the fast-food industry is one of the major end-users of ice cream, an increase in the number of fast food chains across the globe is driving the consumption of ice cream in this sector. Moreover, owing to the income elastic nature of ice cream consumption, rising disposable incomes and improving purchasing power of consumers are giving a rise to its per capita consumption in emerging regions like India and China.

Apart from this, rapid urbanization has led to an expansion in modern retail formats such as departmental stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, which is contributing towards an increase in the global sales of ice cream. Furthermore, the emerging trends of premiumization and value addition have led to the usage of finer-quality ingredients as well as the introduction of organic and sugar-free ice creams.

Breakup by Flavor:

The ice cream market has been segmented on the basis of different flavors which include vanilla, chocolate and fruit. Amongst these, vanilla is majorly preferred by consumers as it is used in the preparation of several other desserts.

Breakup by Category:

On the basis of categories, the market has been segregated into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream and artisanal ice cream. Amongst these, impulse ice cream has outgrown other categories and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Breakup by Product:

Based on products, the market has been categorized as cup, stick, cone, brick and tub. Currently, the majority of consumers prefer purchasing ice cream cups.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, ice cream parlors and online stores. Amongst these, supermarkets/hypermarkets represent the most popular distribution channel as they offer a wide collection of ice cream brands and flavors to the consumers.

