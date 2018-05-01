Global Hydrocolloids Technologies and Markets Report 2018: 2016-2017 Data & CAGR Projection to 2022

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for hydrocolloids, large molecules that can form viscous liquids or gels when dispersed in water

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Assessments of hydrocolloid markets by various segments, such as functional properties, end-user industries, and regional markets in each of the submarkets

Insight into current trends and recent developments in the market

Identifications of significant drivers of revenue growth

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Andi-Johnson Group, Bhansali International, Carob S.A., Darling Ingredients, Inc., DuPont, FMC Corp. and Shimizu Chemical Corp.

Hydrocolloids play an important role in various industries due to their multifunctionality. Hydrocolloids are an integral part of the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, among others. Companies worldwide are focusing their research and development efforts on technological innovations in order to expand the functionalities, as well as applications, of various types of hydrocolloids in several end-user industries.

This report examines the hydrocolloid market (excluding starch) in terms of volume, represented in thousand metric tons, and in terms of value, with a focus on major subsegments and industry trends that will affect the hydrocolloid market in the next five years.

The type with the highest growth in the overall hydrocolloid market, in terms of volume, is expected to be the gelatin market. This is closely followed by the carrageenan and pectin markets. In 2014, gelatin, the largest segment of the overall hydrocolloid market in terms of value.

The plant extract and animal extract segments were the leading segments in the hydrocolloid market by source in 2015.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share of the hydrocolloid market. This region was followed by North America and Europe. By 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain the largest market in the overall hydrocolloid market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary Highlights

3 Overview

4 Market Dynamics

5 Hydrocolloids Market By Source

6 Hydrocolloids Market By Type

7 Hydrocolloids Market By Function

8 Hydrocolloids Market By End-Use Industry And Application

9 Hydrocolloids Market By Region

10 International Regulations Related To Hydrocolloids

11 Porter's Five Forces

12 Company Profiles

Agarmex S.A. DE C.V.

Andi-Johnson Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arthur Branwell & Co.

Ashland Inc.

Bhansali International

Cargill Inc.

Carob S.A.

Ceamsa (Compania Espanola De Algas Marinas S.A.)

Deosen Usa Inc.

Drytech Processes Pvt. Ltd.

Dupont

Exandal Corp.

FMC Corp.

Gelnex

Gelymar

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Herbstreith & Fox Corp. Group

Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.

Ihc (Indian Hydrocolloids)

Lamberti S.P.A.

Madhu Hydrocolloids Pvt. Ltd.

Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Norevo Gmbh

Penn Carbose Inc.

Shimizu Chemical Corp

SHPL (Sunita Hydrocolloids Private Ltd.)

Simosis International

Snap Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc

TBK Manufacturing Corp

Tic Gums Inc.

Unipektin Ingredients Ag

Vikas Granaries Limited

Yantai Sheri Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvxzp5/global?w=5

