Global Hydrocolloids Technologies and Markets Report 2018: 2016-2017 Data & CAGR Projection to 2022

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hydrocolloids: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Includes:
Hydrocolloids play an important role in various industries due to their multifunctionality. Hydrocolloids are an integral part of the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, among others. Companies worldwide are focusing their research and development efforts on technological innovations in order to expand the functionalities, as well as applications, of various types of hydrocolloids in several end-user industries.
This report examines the hydrocolloid market (excluding starch) in terms of volume, represented in thousand metric tons, and in terms of value, with a focus on major subsegments and industry trends that will affect the hydrocolloid market in the next five years.
The type with the highest growth in the overall hydrocolloid market, in terms of volume, is expected to be the gelatin market. This is closely followed by the carrageenan and pectin markets. In 2014, gelatin, the largest segment of the overall hydrocolloid market in terms of value.
The plant extract and animal extract segments were the leading segments in the hydrocolloid market by source in 2015.
In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share of the hydrocolloid market. This region was followed by North America and Europe. By 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain the largest market in the overall hydrocolloid market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary Highlights
3 Overview
4 Market Dynamics
5 Hydrocolloids Market By Source
6 Hydrocolloids Market By Type
7 Hydrocolloids Market By Function
8 Hydrocolloids Market By End-Use Industry And Application
9 Hydrocolloids Market By Region
10 International Regulations Related To Hydrocolloids
11 Porter's Five Forces
12 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvxzp5/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydrocolloids-technologies-and-markets-report-2018-2016-2017-data--cagr-projection-to-2022-300640082.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Avocados, bananas, and other healthy favorites could boost your dream memory
There are plenty of new and delicious foods that taste even better with some char