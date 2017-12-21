The global hot dogs and sausages market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Hot Dogs and Sausages

Sausages are cylindrical meat products that are made from different kinds of ground meat, along with various ingredients such as salt, seasonings, spices, and fillers. Meat varieties like pork, beef, veal, turkey, or a combination of any of these are used in the preparation of sausages.

They can be sold in either cooked or uncooked forms and are made by curing, drying, and cooking (smoking or freezing). They are mainly available in three forms such as fresh, cooked, and dried. Hot dogs, also known as frankfurters, are cooked sausages and are combinations of meat trimmings, seasonings, and preservatives.

Many brands also prepare hot dogs that are made with pork, turkey, chicken, or a combination of any of these. Hot dogs can be cooked by steaming, grilling, or frying. They are often consumed with buns and are topped with different sauces such as mustard, ketchup, and mayonnaise.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global hot dogs and sausages market to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2017-2021 .

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hot dogs and sausages market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hot dogs and sausages.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bar-S Foods

• Goodman Fielder

• Hormel Foods

• Nestlé

• Smithfield Foods

• Tyson Foods

Other prominent vendors

• CAMPOFRIO FOOD GROUP

• Johnsonville

• KENT QUALITY FOODS

• Kunzler & Company

• Sigma Alimentos

• Tasty-Bake

• TC Fines & Sons

• The Franconian Sausage Company

• The Galloping Goose Sausage Company

• Vienna Beef

• Westaway Sausages

Market driver

• Increasing demand from millennials

Market challenge

• Fluctuating meat prices

Market trend

• Rising demand for organic sausages

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

