Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Markets to 2024 - Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Aspartame

Acesulfame Potassium

Saccharin, Sucralose

Others

The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (USA)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Cumberland Packing Corporation (USA)

Heartland Food Products Group (USA)

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland)

HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France)

JK Sucralose, Inc. (China)

Merisant US, Inc. (USA)

SinoSweet Co., Ltd. (China)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. Aspartame

B. Acesulfame Potassium

C. Saccharin

D. Sucralose

E. Others

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: A Bitter-Sweet Ride

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA

Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth

Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners

Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners

Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress

Approved Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes

High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth

Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners

3. A REVIEW OF SELECT SEGMENTS

Acesulfame Potassium

Sucralose

Aspartame

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Neotame

4. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market

Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods

Decline in Soda & Diet Soda Consumption Hits Artificial Sweeteners

Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener

A Glance at Soda Tax Regulations in Select Countries/Cities

Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners

Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners

Apprehensions Regarding Stevia's Safety - An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners

Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners

Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame

Aspartame in Children

Aspartame in Rats

Acesulfame K

Saccharin

Sucralose (Splenda)

Cyclamate

Saccharin Gains Safety Status

Concerns Surround Neotame

Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child

Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use

Phenylalanine

Aspartic Acid

Methanol

DKP

Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners

Saccharin

Aspartame

Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose

Cyclamate

5. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS ON ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS - A REVIEW

Can Artificial Sweeteners in Diet Soda Lead To Diabetes?

Small Study Results: Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners in Large Quantities Increases Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Research on Artificial Sweeteners Finds Link to Obesity

Australian Researchers Find Link between Increased Food Consumption & Artificial Sweeteners in Animal Studies

Artificial Sweeteners Absorb into Bloodstream at a Higher Rate among Children

Study Links Artificial Sweetener Consumption to Negative Health Impact

Study Finds No Support for Long-term Weight Loss with Artificial Sweeteners

Lack of Adequate Human Research on Safety Risks

Artificial Sweeteners in Beverages: Research Studies Raise Concerns

Select Studies on Artificially Sweetened Beverages Consumption and Associated Health Risks

New Research Ties Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners to Reduced Appetite

Aspartame Free from Cancer Odds

Artificial Sweeteners May Not Aid Weight Loss in the Long Run

Artificial Sweeteners Can Lead to Overeating

Cause for Sweetener Aftertaste' Disclosed

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What are Sweeteners?

Types of Sweeteners

Comparison of Various Sweeteners

Popular Sweeteners Artificial Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners and Sugar Type

Bulk Sweeteners/Nutritive Sweeteners

Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial/Non-Nutritive/Intense Sweeteners

Benefits of Artificial Sweeteners Over Sugar

Aspartame

History of Aspartame

How Safe is Aspartame and How Much

Limitations on Use

Acesulfame Potassium

Saccharin

Sucralose

Benefits of Sucralose Vs Aspartame

Neotame

Cyclamate

Alitame

Neohesperidine

Lead Acetate

Other Substitutes to Sugar

Sugar Substitutes: Defined

Commonly Used Natural Sugar Substitutes

Commonly Used Artificial Sugar Substitutes

Natural Sweeteners

Steviosides (or Stevia)

History of Stevia

Limitations on Use

Tagatose

Thaumatin

Ceresweet

Organic Agave Sweetener

Sugar Alcohols (or Polyols)

Dextrose

Regulatory Considerations

Regulations in the United States

European Union (EU) Regulations

Sweeteners

European Commission Re-Investigates Aspartame

Regulations in the United Kingdom

7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS

Snack Foods

Bakery Products

Sauces and Condiments

Candies and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Soft Drinks

Diet Soft Drinks

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

List of Artificial Sweeteners & their Brands

Tate & Lyle Grabs onto Lead in the Sucralose Market

Aspartame Market

8.1 Focus on Select Players

8.2 Recent Industry Activity

Celanese Gains Four New Patents for Sunett Ace-K Sweetener

Guangye L&P Takes Over Nantong Changhai Food Additives

Ajinomoto Gains Approval for Advantame in Canada

Ajinomoto Sells Ajinomoto Sweeteners Europe to HYET Holding

Anhui Jinhe Begins Construction of Sucralose Plant

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

10.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Food Additives Market: An Overview

Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Marketplace

High Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market - An Overview

Artificial Sweeteners: In the Eye of the Storm

CPSI Ratings of Select Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweeteners Approved in the US

Characteristics of High Intensity Sweeteners

Aspartame Market - Health Concerns Begin to Affect Sales

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Promotes Artificial Sweeteners Market

Increasing Obese Population Bodes Well of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Declining Carbonated Beverages Market Impacts Demand for Sweeteners

Competitive Scenario

Brands of Artificial Sweeteners in the US

Rigid FDA Approvals: A Major Factor Influencing Artificial Sweetener Market

Artificial Sweeteners - Year of Discovery and FDA Approval

Aspartame's Labeling Controversy

FDA Monitors Safety Quotient of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners for Pregnant Women

B. Market Analytics

10.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Approved Artificial Sweeteners in Canada

List of Approved High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Canada

B. Market Analytics

10.3 Japan

Market Analysis

10.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Diabetes Incidence Favors Artificial Sweeteners Market

European Regulatory Environment - An Overview

EU Imposes Ban of Using Artificial Sweeteners in Dietetic Bakery Products

EU Regulators Find Aspartame Safe for Consumption

EFSA Study Concludes Advantame to be Safe for Human Consumption

Stevia Receives EU Approval

B. Market Analytics

10.4.1 France

Market Analysis

10.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

10.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

10.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Artificial Sweeteners Market: An Overview

Rising Popularity of Calorie-free Beverages Aids Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Increasing Use of Artificial Sweetener Blends

Innovations Rife in Intense Sweeteners Market

Growing Use of Artificial Sweeteners in Alcoholic Drinks

Sugar Tax on Soft Drinks: An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners Market

The 2013 Regulation Summary

B. Market Analytics

10.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis

10.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

10.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Expanding Diabetic Population in Asia-Pacific - Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners Market

B. Market Analytics

10.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Sweeteners Market: An Overview

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in China: A High Growth Segment

Aspartame Market: Despite Safety Concerns Stable Growth Outlook

China: A Leading Producer and Exporter of Sucralose

Saccharin Market: Government Imposes Strict Controls on Production

Acesulfame-K Market: China Dominates Production Landscape

Neotame - A Small Segment

Cyclamate Market

B. Market Analytics

10.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Regulatory Overview

Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FSSAI

Labeling Requirements on Sweeteners

B. Market Analytics

10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Australia

B. Market Analytics

10.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rising Diabetes Incidence Spurs Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

B. Market Analytics

10.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

10.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

10.7 REST OF WORLD

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nigeria - Soft Drinks Market Impacts Demand for Sweeteners

B. Market Analytics

11. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)

The United States (19)

Japan (1)

Europe (17)

France (2)



Germany (3)



The United Kingdom (3)



Spain (4)



Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

Latin America (1)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k52n49/global?w=5

