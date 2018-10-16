Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.
- Celanese Corporation
- Cumberland Packing Corporation
- Heartland Food Products Group
- Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.
- HYET Sweet S.A.S.
HIGH-INTENSITY ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
A. Aspartame
B. Acesulfame Potassium
C. Saccharin
D. Sucralose
E. Others
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: A Bitter-Sweet Ride
High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA
Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners
Table 1: World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2013-14 through 2018-19 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/Kg for the Years 2014 through 218 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress
Table 3: Global Sugar Substitutes Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beverages, Food and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Approved Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes
Table 4: Global Sweeteners Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), High-Intensity Sweeteners and Sugar (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth
Table 5: Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial and Natural High Intensity Sweeteners (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market
Table 6: Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for Colors, Emulsifiers, Flavors, Fortified Food Ingredients, Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market
Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners
3. A REVIEW OF SELECT SEGMENTS
Acesulfame Potassium
Sucralose
Table 7: Global Market for Sucralose by End-Use (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beverages, Food and Pharmaceutical Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Sucralose Production Output in Thousand Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aspartame
Saccharin
Cyclamate
Neotame
4. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market
Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market
Table 9: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Health Spending due to Diabetes in Adults (20-
years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Leading Countries by Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Adults for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods
Table 13: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Decline in Soda & Diet Soda Consumption Hits Artificial Sweeteners
Table 15: Diet Soda Sales Record the Most Declines in a Sliding Carbonated Beverages Market - Volume Sales Growth (in %) of Regular Soda and Diet Soda in the US for the Years 2011-12 through 2015-16 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Volume Sales Growth Rate (in %) of Select Beverage Brands in the US for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener
A Glance at Soda Tax Regulations in Select Countries/Cities
Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners
Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners
Table 17: Number of Stevia-based Products Launched Worldwide for the Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Apprehensions Regarding Stevia's Safety - An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners
Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners
Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame
Aspartame in Children
Aspartame in Rats
Acesulfame K
Saccharin
Sucralose (Splenda)
Cyclamate
Saccharin Gains Safety Status
Concerns Surround Neotame
Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child
Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use
Phenylalanine
Aspartic Acid
Methanol
DKP
Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners
Saccharin
Aspartame
Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose
Cyclamate
5. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS ON ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS - A REVIEW
Can Artificial Sweeteners in Diet Soda Lead To Diabetes?
Small Study Results: Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners in Large Quantities Increases Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes
Research on Artificial Sweeteners Finds Link to Obesity
Australian Researchers Find Link between Increased Food Consumption & Artificial Sweeteners in Animal Studies
Artificial Sweeteners Absorb into Bloodstream at a Higher Rate among Children
Study Links Artificial Sweetener Consumption to Negative Health Impact
Study Finds No Support for Long-term Weight Loss with Artificial Sweeteners
Lack of Adequate Human Research on Safety Risks
Artificial Sweeteners in Beverages: Research Studies Raise Concerns
Select Studies on Artificially Sweetened Beverages Consumption and Associated Health Risks
New Research Ties Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners to Reduced Appetite
Aspartame Free from Cancer Odds
Artificial Sweeteners May Not Aid Weight Loss in the Long Run
Artificial Sweeteners Can Lead to Overeating
Cause for Sweetener 'Aftertaste' Disclosed
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What are Sweeteners?
Types of Sweeteners
Comparison of Various Sweeteners
Popular Sweeteners Artificial Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners and Sugar Type
Bulk Sweeteners/Nutritive Sweeteners
Sugars
Sugar Alcohols
Artificial/Non-Nutritive/Intense Sweeteners
Table 18: Artificial Sweeteners - How Sweet Are They?
Table 19: ADI of Aspartame, Sucralose and Neotame
Benefits of Artificial Sweeteners Over Sugar
Aspartame
History of Aspartame
How Safe is Aspartame and How Much
Table 20: Approximate Daily Servings to Reach Specified ADI Values (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Limitations on Use
Acesulfame Potassium
Saccharin
Sucralose
Benefits of Sucralose Vs Aspartame
Neotame
Cyclamate
Alitame
Neohesperidine
Lead Acetate
Other Substitutes to Sugar
Sugar Substitutes: Defined
Commonly Used Natural Sugar Substitutes
Table 21: Energy Densities and Sweetness of Select Natural Sugar Substitutes in Relation to Sucrose
Commonly Used Artificial Sugar Substitutes
Natural Sweeteners
Steviosides (or Stevia)
History of Stevia
Limitations on Use
Tagatose
Thaumatin
Ceresweet
Organic Agave Sweetener
Sugar Alcohols (or Polyols)
Dextrose
Regulatory Considerations
Regulations in the United States
European Union (EU) Regulations
Sweeteners
European Commission Re-Investigates Aspartame
Regulations in the United Kingdom
7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS
Snack Foods
Bakery Products
Sauces and Condiments
Candies and Confectionery
Dairy Products
Soft Drinks
Diet Soft Drinks
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
List of Artificial Sweeteners & their Brands
Tate & Lyle Grabs onto Lead in the Sucralose Market
Table 22: Leading Players in the Global Sucralose Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tate & Lyle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aspartame Market
Table 23: Production Capacity (in Thousand MT) of Aspartame Manufacturers Worldwide for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.1 Focus on Select Players
Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (USA)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Cumberland Packing Corporation (USA)
Heartland Food Products Group (USA)
Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland)
HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France)
JK Sucralose, Inc. (China)
Merisant US, Inc. (USA)
SinoSweet Co., Ltd. (China)
Tate & Lyle plc (UK)
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Celanese Gains Four New Patents for Sunett® Ace-K Sweetener
Guangye L&P Takes Over Nantong Changhai Food Additives
Ajinomoto Gains Approval for Advantame in Canada
Ajinomoto Sells Ajinomoto Sweeteners Europe to HYET Holding
Anhui Jinhe Begins Construction of Sucralose Plant
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aspartame by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Aspartame by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Aspartame by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acesulfame Potassium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Acesulfame Potassium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Acesulfame Potassium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Saccharin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Saccharin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Saccharin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sucralose by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Sucralose by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Sucralose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Other High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Other High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Food Additives Market: An Overview
Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Marketplace
Table 42: US Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High Intensity Sweeteners, Polyols, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market - An Overview
Table 43: US High Intensity Sweeteners Market by Application (2017) - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Beverages, Food Products, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletop Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Acesulfame Potassium Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Artificial Sweeteners: In the Eye of the Storm
CPSI Ratings of Select Artificial Sweeteners
Artificial Sweeteners Approved in the US
Characteristics of High Intensity Sweeteners
Aspartame Market - Health Concerns Begin to Affect Sales
Rising Incidence of Diabetes Promotes Artificial Sweeteners Market
Table 45: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
Increasing Obese Population Bodes Well of Artificial Sweeteners Market
Declining Carbonated Beverages Market Impacts Demand for Sweeteners
Table 47: Per Capita Consumption of Soft Drinks in Gallons for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Brands of Artificial Sweeteners in the US
Table 48: Leading Brands in the US Synthetic Sweeteners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Equal, Splenda, Sweet'N Low and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rigid FDA Approvals: A Major Factor Influencing Artificial Sweetener Market
Artificial Sweeteners - Year of Discovery and FDA Approval
Aspartame's Labeling Controversy
FDA Monitors Safety Quotient of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners for Pregnant Women
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: US Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: US 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Approved Artificial Sweeteners in Canada
List of Approved High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Canada
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Canadian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 55: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Japanese Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing Diabetes Incidence Favors Artificial Sweeteners Market
Table 58: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
European Regulatory Environment - An Overview
Table 60: List of Intense Sweeteners Approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
Table 61: EU Limits on Application of Artificial Sweeteners in End-Use Markets
EU Imposes Ban of Using Artificial Sweeteners in Dietetic Bakery Products
EU Regulators Find Aspartame Safe for Consumption
EFSA Study Concludes Advantame to be Safe for Human Consumption
Stevia Receives EU Approval
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: European Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: European 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: French Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: German Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 74: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Italian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Italian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Artificial Sweeteners Market: An Overview
Rising Popularity of Calorie-free Beverages Aids Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Increasing Use of Artificial Sweetener Blends
Innovations Rife in Intense Sweeteners Market
Growing Use of Artificial Sweeteners in Alcoholic Drinks
Sugar Tax on Soft Drinks: An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners Market
The 2013 Regulation Summary
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: UK Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: UK 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 80: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Spanish Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Russian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Russian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Expanding Diabetic Population in Asia-Pacific - Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners Market
Table 89: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Sweeteners Market: An Overview
High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in China: A High Growth Segment
Aspartame Market: Despite Safety Concerns Stable Growth Outlook
Table 99: Chinese Aspartame Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Beverage Industry, Dairy & Functional Foods, Low-Calorie Confectionery, Table-top Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Chinese Aspartame Market by Type of Aspartame: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aspartame Fine Granular, Aspartame Granular, Aspartame HDP, Aspartame Powder and Aspartame Super Fine Powder (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Aspartame Exports in China: Export Volume in Thousand MT and Export Price in US$ Per Kg for 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China: A Leading Producer and Exporter of Sucralose
Table 102: Annual Production Capacity of Leading Sucralose Chinese Producers (2015)
Table 103: Sucralose Market in China - Export Quantity in Tons and Price in Yuan per Kg for the Years 2012 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Saccharin Market: Government Imposes Strict Controls on Production
Acesulfame-K Market: China Dominates Production Landscape
Neotame - A Small Segment
Cyclamate Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 104: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Chinese Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 107: Diabetes Statistics in India (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
Competitive Scenario
Table 108: Leading Brands in the Indian Sugar Substitutes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Sugar Free and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Overview
Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FSSAI
Labeling Requirements on Sweeteners
B.Market Analytics
Table 109: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Indian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Indian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Australia
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Rising Diabetes Incidence Spurs Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Table 115: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Latin American Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 123: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Brazilian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 126: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.7 REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nigeria - Soft Drinks Market Impacts Demand for Sweeteners
B.Market Analytics
Table 129: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Rest of World Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60) The United States (19) Japan (1) Europe (17) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (3) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
