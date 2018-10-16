Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose, and Others.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

- Celanese Corporation

- Cumberland Packing Corporation

- Heartland Food Products Group

- Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

- HYET Sweet S.A.S.

HIGH-INTENSITY ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. Aspartame

B. Acesulfame Potassium

C. Saccharin

D. Sucralose

E. Others

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: A Bitter-Sweet Ride

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA

Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth

Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners

Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners

Table 1: World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2013-14 through 2018-19 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/Kg for the Years 2014 through 218 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress

Table 3: Global Sugar Substitutes Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beverages, Food and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Approved Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes

Table 4: Global Sweeteners Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), High-Intensity Sweeteners and Sugar (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth

Table 5: Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial and Natural High Intensity Sweeteners (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Table 6: Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for Colors, Emulsifiers, Flavors, Fortified Food Ingredients, Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners

3. A REVIEW OF SELECT SEGMENTS

Acesulfame Potassium

Sucralose

Table 7: Global Market for Sucralose by End-Use (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beverages, Food and Pharmaceutical Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Sucralose Production Output in Thousand Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aspartame

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Neotame

4. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market

Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Table 9: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Health Spending due to Diabetes in Adults (20-

years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Leading Countries by Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Adults for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods

Table 13: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Decline in Soda & Diet Soda Consumption Hits Artificial Sweeteners

Table 15: Diet Soda Sales Record the Most Declines in a Sliding Carbonated Beverages Market - Volume Sales Growth (in %) of Regular Soda and Diet Soda in the US for the Years 2011-12 through 2015-16 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Volume Sales Growth Rate (in %) of Select Beverage Brands in the US for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener

A Glance at Soda Tax Regulations in Select Countries/Cities

Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners

Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners

Table 17: Number of Stevia-based Products Launched Worldwide for the Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Apprehensions Regarding Stevia's Safety - An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners

Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners

Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame

Aspartame in Children

Aspartame in Rats

Acesulfame K

Saccharin

Sucralose (Splenda)

Cyclamate

Saccharin Gains Safety Status

Concerns Surround Neotame

Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child

Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use

Phenylalanine

Aspartic Acid

Methanol

DKP

Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners

Saccharin

Aspartame

Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose

Cyclamate

5. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS ON ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS - A REVIEW

Can Artificial Sweeteners in Diet Soda Lead To Diabetes?

Small Study Results: Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners in Large Quantities Increases Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Research on Artificial Sweeteners Finds Link to Obesity

Australian Researchers Find Link between Increased Food Consumption & Artificial Sweeteners in Animal Studies

Artificial Sweeteners Absorb into Bloodstream at a Higher Rate among Children

Study Links Artificial Sweetener Consumption to Negative Health Impact

Study Finds No Support for Long-term Weight Loss with Artificial Sweeteners

Lack of Adequate Human Research on Safety Risks

Artificial Sweeteners in Beverages: Research Studies Raise Concerns

Select Studies on Artificially Sweetened Beverages Consumption and Associated Health Risks

New Research Ties Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners to Reduced Appetite

Aspartame Free from Cancer Odds

Artificial Sweeteners May Not Aid Weight Loss in the Long Run

Artificial Sweeteners Can Lead to Overeating

Cause for Sweetener 'Aftertaste' Disclosed

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What are Sweeteners?

Types of Sweeteners

Comparison of Various Sweeteners

Popular Sweeteners Artificial Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners and Sugar Type

Bulk Sweeteners/Nutritive Sweeteners

Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial/Non-Nutritive/Intense Sweeteners

Table 18: Artificial Sweeteners - How Sweet Are They?

Table 19: ADI of Aspartame, Sucralose and Neotame

Benefits of Artificial Sweeteners Over Sugar

Aspartame

History of Aspartame

How Safe is Aspartame and How Much

Table 20: Approximate Daily Servings to Reach Specified ADI Values (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Limitations on Use

Acesulfame Potassium

Saccharin

Sucralose

Benefits of Sucralose Vs Aspartame

Neotame

Cyclamate

Alitame

Neohesperidine

Lead Acetate

Other Substitutes to Sugar

Sugar Substitutes: Defined

Commonly Used Natural Sugar Substitutes

Table 21: Energy Densities and Sweetness of Select Natural Sugar Substitutes in Relation to Sucrose

Commonly Used Artificial Sugar Substitutes

Natural Sweeteners

Steviosides (or Stevia)

History of Stevia

Limitations on Use

Tagatose

Thaumatin

Ceresweet

Organic Agave Sweetener

Sugar Alcohols (or Polyols)

Dextrose

Regulatory Considerations

Regulations in the United States

European Union (EU) Regulations

Sweeteners

European Commission Re-Investigates Aspartame

Regulations in the United Kingdom

7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS

Snack Foods

Bakery Products

Sauces and Condiments

Candies and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Soft Drinks

Diet Soft Drinks

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

List of Artificial Sweeteners & their Brands

Tate & Lyle Grabs onto Lead in the Sucralose Market

Table 22: Leading Players in the Global Sucralose Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tate & Lyle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aspartame Market

Table 23: Production Capacity (in Thousand MT) of Aspartame Manufacturers Worldwide for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.1 Focus on Select Players

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (USA)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Cumberland Packing Corporation (USA)

Heartland Food Products Group (USA)

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland)

HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France)

JK Sucralose, Inc. (China)

Merisant US, Inc. (USA)

SinoSweet Co., Ltd. (China)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

8.2 Recent Industry Activity

Celanese Gains Four New Patents for Sunett® Ace-K Sweetener

Guangye L&P Takes Over Nantong Changhai Food Additives

Ajinomoto Gains Approval for Advantame in Canada

Ajinomoto Sells Ajinomoto Sweeteners Europe to HYET Holding

Anhui Jinhe Begins Construction of Sucralose Plant

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aspartame by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Aspartame by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Aspartame by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acesulfame Potassium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Acesulfame Potassium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Acesulfame Potassium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Saccharin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Saccharin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Saccharin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sucralose by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Sucralose by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Sucralose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Other High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Other High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

10.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Food Additives Market: An Overview

Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Marketplace

Table 42: US Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High Intensity Sweeteners, Polyols, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market - An Overview

Table 43: US High Intensity Sweeteners Market by Application (2017) - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Beverages, Food Products, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletop Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Acesulfame Potassium Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Artificial Sweeteners: In the Eye of the Storm

CPSI Ratings of Select Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweeteners Approved in the US

Characteristics of High Intensity Sweeteners

Aspartame Market - Health Concerns Begin to Affect Sales

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Promotes Artificial Sweeteners Market

Table 45: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)

Increasing Obese Population Bodes Well of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Declining Carbonated Beverages Market Impacts Demand for Sweeteners

Table 47: Per Capita Consumption of Soft Drinks in Gallons for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Brands of Artificial Sweeteners in the US

Table 48: Leading Brands in the US Synthetic Sweeteners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Equal, Splenda, Sweet'N Low and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rigid FDA Approvals: A Major Factor Influencing Artificial Sweetener Market

Artificial Sweeteners - Year of Discovery and FDA Approval

Aspartame's Labeling Controversy

FDA Monitors Safety Quotient of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners for Pregnant Women

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: US Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Approved Artificial Sweeteners in Canada

List of Approved High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Canada

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Canadian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 55: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Japanese Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Diabetes Incidence Favors Artificial Sweeteners Market

Table 58: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Regulatory Environment - An Overview

Table 60: List of Intense Sweeteners Approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

Table 61: EU Limits on Application of Artificial Sweeteners in End-Use Markets

EU Imposes Ban of Using Artificial Sweeteners in Dietetic Bakery Products

EU Regulators Find Aspartame Safe for Consumption

EFSA Study Concludes Advantame to be Safe for Human Consumption

Stevia Receives EU Approval

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: French Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 74: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Italian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Italian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Artificial Sweeteners Market: An Overview

Rising Popularity of Calorie-free Beverages Aids Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Increasing Use of Artificial Sweetener Blends

Innovations Rife in Intense Sweeteners Market

Growing Use of Artificial Sweeteners in Alcoholic Drinks

Sugar Tax on Soft Drinks: An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners Market

The 2013 Regulation Summary

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: UK Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: UK 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 80: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Spanish Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Russian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Expanding Diabetic Population in Asia-Pacific - Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Table 89: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Sweeteners Market: An Overview

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in China: A High Growth Segment

Aspartame Market: Despite Safety Concerns Stable Growth Outlook

Table 99: Chinese Aspartame Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Beverage Industry, Dairy & Functional Foods, Low-Calorie Confectionery, Table-top Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Chinese Aspartame Market by Type of Aspartame: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aspartame Fine Granular, Aspartame Granular, Aspartame HDP, Aspartame Powder and Aspartame Super Fine Powder (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Aspartame Exports in China: Export Volume in Thousand MT and Export Price in US$ Per Kg for 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China: A Leading Producer and Exporter of Sucralose

Table 102: Annual Production Capacity of Leading Sucralose Chinese Producers (2015)

Table 103: Sucralose Market in China - Export Quantity in Tons and Price in Yuan per Kg for the Years 2012 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Saccharin Market: Government Imposes Strict Controls on Production

Acesulfame-K Market: China Dominates Production Landscape

Neotame - A Small Segment

Cyclamate Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Chinese Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 107: Diabetes Statistics in India (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)

Competitive Scenario

Table 108: Leading Brands in the Indian Sugar Substitutes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Sugar Free and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Overview

Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FSSAI

Labeling Requirements on Sweeteners

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Indian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Indian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Australia

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rising Diabetes Incidence Spurs Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Table 115: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 123: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment- Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Brazilian Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 126: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.7 REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nigeria - Soft Drinks Market Impacts Demand for Sweeteners

B.Market Analytics

Table 129: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Rest of World Historic Review for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Saccharin, Sucralose and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

11. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60) The United States (19) Japan (1) Europe (17) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (3) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

