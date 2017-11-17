Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report predicts the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Marketto grow with a CAGR between4.6 % and5.4% from 2017 to 2023. The Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market was worth USD 8.78billion in 2015.The study on Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among the geographies Europedominated the world market with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market. Porterâ€™s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market over the period of 2017 â€" 2023. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Research methodology

â€¢ Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

â€¢ Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

â€¢ Company reports and publications

â€¢ Government/institutional publications

â€¢ Trade and associationsâ€™ journals

â€¢ Databases such as WTO, OECD, and World bank, among others.

â€¢ Websites and publications by research agencies

Report Findings

1) Drivers

â€¢ Growing demand for hygienic fresh meat packaging

â€¢ Growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and easy-to-handle packaging

â€¢ Rising demand for convenience and packaged foods

2) Restraints

â€¢ High cost of development

â€¢ Complex proceduresfor development

3) Opportunities

â€¢ Increasing adoption of high barrier ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) films

â€¢ Rise in standard-of-living of working individuals across the globe

Segments Covered

1) Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market by Material

a. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) And Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

b. Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

c. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA)

d. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) And Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

e. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

f. Metallised Films

g. Transparent High Barrier Films

h. Ethylene Vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

i. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

j. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

k. Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

l. High Barrier Coatings

m. Organic Liquid Coatings

n. Polyvinyidene Chloride (PVdC)

o. Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH)

p. Inorganic Vapour Deposition High Barrier Coatings

q. Silicon Oxide (SiOx)

r. Aluminium Oxide (AlOx)

2) Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market by Product

a. Bags And Pouches

b. Stand-Up Pouches

c. Tray Lidding Film

d. Forming Webs

e. Wrapping Film

f. Blister Pack Base Webs

3) Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market by Application

a. Fresh Food

b. Retort Convenience Food

c. Dried Food

d. Processed Chilled Food

e. Snack foods and confectionery

f. Cheese

g. Baked goods

h. Drinks

i. Pharmaceutical and medical

j. Personal care and cosmetics

k. Other

4) Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market by technology

a. Polymer Nanocomposites

b. Multi-Layer Film

c. ORMOCERS

d. Sustainable Barrier Coatings

e. Melamine-Based Barrier Coatings

f. Besela Barrier Film

g. Others

5) Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market by Region

Companies profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

â€¢ Amcor Limited

â€¢ Bemis Company, Inc.

â€¢ American Pouch

â€¢ Sealed Air

â€¢ BERNHARDT Packaging and Process

â€¢ ClearBags

â€¢ Flair Flexible Packaging

â€¢ HPM Global

â€¢ Krehalon UK

â€¢ Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging

â€¢ Prairie State Group

â€¢ Shako Flexipack

â€¢ The Vacuum Pouch Co.

Reasons to buy this report

1) Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of Global High Barrier Packaging Films

2) Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments in Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

3) Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4) Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

