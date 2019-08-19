The global herring market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Herring Market: About this market



Herring belongs to the small pelagic fish species. This herring market analysis considers sales from Atlantic herring, Pacific herring, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of herring in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the Atlantic herring segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Atlantic herrings are found across North Atlantic water bodies such as the Gulf of Maine, the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Bay of Fundy, the Labrador Sea, the Davis Strait, the Beaufort Sea, and the English Channel. Such factors will play a significant role in the Atlantic herring segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global herring market report also looks at factors such as rising demand for low value fishes in developing countries, increasing demand for fishmeal and fish oil, and growing demand for processed fish. However, price fluctuations in the global herring market, environmental challenges faced by global herring market, rising product recalls may hamper the growth of the herring industry over the forecast period.

Global Herring Market: Overview



Growing demand for processed fish



Globally, the demand for processed fish is increasing because of two main reasons such as to reduce the post-harvest loss/wastage owing to high perishability of fish and to increase the availability of fish in non-coastal areas. As fresh fish cannot be stored for a long time, the demand for post-harvest handling functions such as processing, preservation, packaging, storage, and transportation has increased. Besides, the fish processing market is expected to reduce the loss/waste due to spoilage and allow widespread distribution of fish varieties across the globe through the export of processed fish. This demand for demand for processed fish will lead to the expansion of the global herring market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of sustainable fishing approaches



Globally, the fishing industry is adopting sustainable approaches to deal with food security and climate change issues. Socially responsible fish value chain participants such as governments, policymakers, industry associations, and regulatory bodies are working together to achieve sustainable development of the fishery industry. Different sustainable approaches have been adopted by the fishery industry, especially for small pelagic fish such as herring, anchovy, and sardines. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global herring market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herring manufacturers, that include Barry Group Inc., Cornelis Vrolijk, Iceland Seafood International hf, Maruha Nichiro Corp., and Nergård AS.



Also, the herring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

