Global Gum Market 2017-2021 with Mars, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle & Lotte Dominating

The global gum market to grow at a CAGR of 1.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Gum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for functional gums. Consumers (especially in developed markets of the US, Germany, the UK, and others) are more aware of the health aspects of vitamins, minerals, calcium, and other nutrients owing to mass media coverage. Some consumers are health bloggers who have a broader idea of health-associated issues and current food and beverage trends in the market.

The increasing inclination of consumers toward leading a healthy lifestyle has increased the overall demand for products with healthier attributes. Thus, ingredient suppliers are formulating functional ingredients to supply them to players who develop functional products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is New product launches. Factors such as new product development, refined taste, and versatility, along with improved levels of marketing support are increasing the overall demand for gums. Thus, several players are currently launching gums with new product formulations to expand their portfolios.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Decline in smoking rates impacting the consumption of gums. In the US, the overall sales volume of cigarettes has declined considerably due to toughening of regulations on tobacco.

Market trends

Growing demand for functional gums

Increasing usage of natural ingredients in gums

Increasing demand for organic gums

Key vendors

Mars

Mondelez International

Perfetti Van Melle

Lotte

Other prominent vendors

Arcor

Verve (Glee Gum)

The PUR Company

Peppersmith

Focus Nutrition

Xlear

Cloetta

Colombina

EZAKI GLICO

Ferrara Candy Company

Meiji Holdings

MORINAGA & CO

Hershey

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product Ingredient

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Geographical Segmentation

Part 10: Key Leading Countries

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

