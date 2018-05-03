Global Green Tea Market 2018-2022: Innovative Flavor Combinations and Packaging Innovations Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global green tea market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Green Tea Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations. Vendors and manufactures in the green tea capsules market are offering innovative and differentiated products with new ingredients and flavors. Due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of consumption of green tea, the consumption and demand of green tea products has increased significantly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing. Organized retailers are gaining prominence owing to the rapid proliferation of hypermarkets, specialty stores, and supermarkets. These retailers offer convenience products such as RTD green tea powders and blends that are distributed by manufacturers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from increasing consumption of other hot and cold beverages. Over the last three decades, the growing popularity of hot and cold beverages such as conventional coffee, black tea, oolong tea, soft drinks, energy drinks, and cold coffee has been the major challenge in the global green tea market.

Key vendors

Associated British Foods

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

Coca-Cla Co

The Republic of Tea

Unilever

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Global flavored green tea market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global unflavored green tea market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations

Growing influence of online retailing

Rising population of millennials across the globe

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

