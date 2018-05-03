Global Green Tea Market 2018-2022: Innovative Flavor Combinations and Packaging Innovations Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Green Tea Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green tea market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Green Tea Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations. Vendors and manufactures in the green tea capsules market are offering innovative and differentiated products with new ingredients and flavors. Due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of consumption of green tea, the consumption and demand of green tea products has increased significantly.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing. Organized retailers are gaining prominence owing to the rapid proliferation of hypermarkets, specialty stores, and supermarkets. These retailers offer convenience products such as RTD green tea powders and blends that are distributed by manufacturers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from increasing consumption of other hot and cold beverages. Over the last three decades, the growing popularity of hot and cold beverages such as conventional coffee, black tea, oolong tea, soft drinks, energy drinks, and cold coffee has been the major challenge in the global green tea market.
Key vendors
