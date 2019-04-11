Global Ginger Processing Markets 2019-2024 - Focus on China, India, Nepal, Thailand, Nigeria, & Indonesia
Ginger Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024 provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a ginger processing plant.
The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the ginger processing market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the ginger processing industry in any manner.
Being aromatic and pungent, ginger adds a special flavor to a number of food products and has been a common ingredient in Asian cuisines since centuries. Its spicy aroma is mainly due to the presence of ketones, especially the gingerols, which have a significant importance in its food and health-related applications. Ginger in its various processed forms like- oil, powder, candy, pulp, bread, sticks, syrup, etc., finds applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, beverages, meat canning, confectionary, soap making, tobacco processing, etc.
In the food industry, its powdered form is widely used as a condiment/flavoring agent in salad dressings, tomato ketchup and sauce, pickles, gravies, meat sausages, curry dishes, etc. In herbal medicines, ginger powder has been regarded as an excellent carminative ingredient which reduces the intestinal gas.
Its regular consumption reduces the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and results in an increased energy, lower weight and a healthy complexion. Ginger powder is also used for fragrance in soaps and cosmetics. Ginger oil obtained by the steam distillation of the dried ginger is mainly used in the flavoring of beverages, confectionery and perfumes.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the ginger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global ginger industry?
- How has the ginger processing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global ginger processing industry?
- What are the key end-use segments in the global ginger processing industry?
- How has the ginger powder and ginger oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key distribution channels in the global ginger processing industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ginger processing industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ginger processing industry?
- What is the structure of the ginger processing industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the ginger processing industry?
- What are the profit margins in the ginger processing industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- How is ginger processed?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a ginger processing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for processed ginger products?
- What are the transportation requirements for processed ginger products?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a ginger processing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a ginger processing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ginger Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Ginger Processing Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Market Breakup by Region
6.4 Market Breakup by Form
6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 SWOT Analysis
6.9 Value Chain Analysis
6.9.1 Input Suppliers
6.9.2 Farmers
6.9.3 Collectors
6.9.4 Processors
6.9.5 Distributors
6.9.6 Exporters
6.9.7 Retailers
6.9.8 End-Use
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11 Price Analysis
6.11.1 Key Price Indicators
6.11.2 Price Structure
6.11.3 Margin Analysis
6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors
7 Performance of Key Regions
7.1 China
7.2 India
7.3 Nepal
7.4 Thailand
7.5 Nigeria
7.6 Indonesia
7.7 Others
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Ginger Powder
8.2 Ginger Oil
9 Market by End-Use
9.1 Food Industry
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Cosmetic Industry
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.3 Specialty Food Stores
10.4 Online
10.5 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Structure
12 Ginger Processing
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Machinery
13.4 Machinery Pictures
13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
