Global Ginger Processing Markets 2019-2024 - Focus on China, India, Nepal, Thailand, Nigeria, & Indonesia

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ginger Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ginger Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024 provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a ginger processing plant.



The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the ginger processing market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the ginger processing industry in any manner.



Being aromatic and pungent, ginger adds a special flavor to a number of food products and has been a common ingredient in Asian cuisines since centuries. Its spicy aroma is mainly due to the presence of ketones, especially the gingerols, which have a significant importance in its food and health-related applications. Ginger in its various processed forms like- oil, powder, candy, pulp, bread, sticks, syrup, etc., finds applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, beverages, meat canning, confectionary, soap making, tobacco processing, etc.



In the food industry, its powdered form is widely used as a condiment/flavoring agent in salad dressings, tomato ketchup and sauce, pickles, gravies, meat sausages, curry dishes, etc. In herbal medicines, ginger powder has been regarded as an excellent carminative ingredient which reduces the intestinal gas.



Its regular consumption reduces the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and results in an increased energy, lower weight and a healthy complexion. Ginger powder is also used for fragrance in soaps and cosmetics. Ginger oil obtained by the steam distillation of the dried ginger is mainly used in the flavoring of beverages, confectionery and perfumes.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the ginger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global ginger industry?

How has the ginger processing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global ginger processing industry?

What are the key end-use segments in the global ginger processing industry?

How has the ginger powder and ginger oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key distribution channels in the global ginger processing industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ginger processing industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ginger processing industry?

What is the structure of the ginger processing industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the ginger processing industry?

What are the profit margins in the ginger processing industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?

How is ginger processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a ginger processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for processed ginger products?

What are the transportation requirements for processed ginger products?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a ginger processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a ginger processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ginger Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Global Ginger Processing Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Form

6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Input Suppliers

6.9.2 Farmers

6.9.3 Collectors

6.9.4 Processors

6.9.5 Distributors

6.9.6 Exporters

6.9.7 Retailers

6.9.8 End-Use

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Price Analysis

6.11.1 Key Price Indicators

6.11.2 Price Structure

6.11.3 Margin Analysis

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 China

7.2 India

7.3 Nepal

7.4 Thailand

7.5 Nigeria

7.6 Indonesia

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Ginger Powder

8.2 Ginger Oil



9 Market by End-Use

9.1 Food Industry

9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.3 Cosmetic Industry

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.3 Specialty Food Stores

10.4 Online

10.5 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure



12 Ginger Processing

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Machinery Pictures

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fawki2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ginger-processing-markets-2019-2024---focus-on-china-india-nepal-thailand-nigeria--indonesia-300830798.html

SOURCE Research and Markets