Global Gelatin Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027 - Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gelatin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Gelatin market worldwide will grow by a projected 179.4 Million Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.5% and reach a market size of 298.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pig Skin market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 4.5 Million Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 4.6 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pig Skin segment will reach a market size of 13.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Gelatin market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 55.7 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent Properties and Functionalities

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type

Gelatin Emerge as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient

Europe , along with North America , Dominate Global Gelatin Production

, along with , Dominate Global Gelatin Production Gelatin Production Process in a Nutshell

Pig Skin and Bovine Hides: Dominant Raw Materials in Gelatin Production

Global Market Outlook

Europe Dominates Global Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gelatin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

