Global Gelatin Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2024 with Profiles of 58 Companies - Leading Players are Gelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo, Weishardt
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gelatin - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gelatin in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications:
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Raw Materials:
- Bones
- Bovine Hides
- Pig Skin
- Others
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Capsugel Inc. (USA)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA)
- Rousselot B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany)
- Gelita AG (Germany)
- Gelnex Indstria E Comrcio Ltda. (Brazil)
- Italgelatine S.p.A. (Italy)
- Junc Gelatines S.L (Spain)
- LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy)
- Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan)
- Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc. (USA)
- REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany)
- Sterling Biotech Limited (India)
- Suheung Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Geltech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium)
- PB Gelatins GmbH (Belgium)
- The Roxlor Group (USA)
- Roxlor France (France)
- Trobas Gelatine BV (The Netherlands)
- Weishardt Holding SA (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent Properties and Functionalities
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Distinctive Behavioral Properties of Gelatin Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Essential Requirement of Gelatin in Multiple End-use Industries: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type
Gelatin Emerge as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient
Europe, along with North America, Dominate Global Gelatin Production
Gelatin Production Process in a Nutshell
Pig Skin and Bovine Hides: Dominant Raw Materials in Gelatin Production
Global Market Outlook
Europe Dominates Global Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding, Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand for Gelatin in Food Applications
Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food
Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food Applications
Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation
Key Confectionery Trends Affecting Gelatin Demand
Innovations in Confectionery Ingredients
Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging
Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin
Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin
Meat Products
Low Fat Spreads
Confectionery
Bakery Products
Beverages
Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive Market Growth
Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients
Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts
Peptan Consumption Benefits Joint Pain Patients
Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Wound Care
Surgical/Dental Sponges
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Plasma Expanders
Tablets
Tablet Coating
Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin Drive Massive Consumer and Research Interest
Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin
Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and Pharmaceuticals
Limiting Factors
Limited Supply of Raw Materials
Inferior Rheological Characteristics
Variable Quality
Prices of Fish Gelatin
Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market Segment in the Food Application Sector
Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for Food Processing Companies
Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Applications Too
Low Awareness and Lack of Stringent Religious Restrictions Impede Development of Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Sector
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in Nutraceuticals
Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages
Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential Building Blocks of Human Body
Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based Nutraceuticals
Major Benefits to Human Body from Collagen Supplementation
Increasing Applications in Medicinal Products Drive Consumption of Collagen Bone Glues
Increasing Intake of Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Capsules Drive Demand for Empty Gelatin Capsules
Hard Gelatin Capsules: High on Versatility and Functionality Factors
Soft Gelatin Capsules: Beef-Bone Gelatin Loses Ground to Pig -Bone Gelatin
Comparison of Properties of Hard Gelatin Capsules and Soft Gelatin Capsules
Gelatin-Based Pet Food Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Microencapsulation of Pharmaceutical/Food Ingredients with Gelatin Enhance Shelf Life
Pepsi Develops Novel Aroma Encapsulation System with Gelatin Capsules
Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands
Gelatin Sponges Gaining Popularity as Topical Hemostat in Medical Applications
Recombinant Human Gelatin: The Next Big Thing?
Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Market Attempts to Overcome the Stigma Associated With BSE
Photographic Supplies: An Endangered' End-use Application?
Niche Technical Applications of Gelatin
Paintball
Microencapsulation in NCR Papers
Building Renovation
Coating and Sizing
Handling Oil Disasters
Match Stick Manufacturing
Paper Making
Coated Abrasives
Printing
Protective Applications
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Rousselot's X-PURE Range: A Collection of Highly Safe and Reliable Biomaterials
X-Pure10 HGP: Safest Option for Parenteral Formulations
X-Pure and Regenerative Medicine Applications
Development of Non-Mammalian Gelatin Biopolymer-Based Nanoparticles for Various Applications
Geltor Develops Innovative Vegan Gelatin for Food Applications
Gelatin Chips Aid Study of Muscle Development
QYRA Intensive Care Collagen & OPTICE from Gelita Health
Gelita RXL Gelatin Technology with Reduced Cross-Linking Capability for the Pharma Industry
Gelatin Application in 3D Printing of Human Organs & Tissues
Gelita Pharmaceuticals Innovates with Fortified Gummies for Adults
Capsugel Introduces Vcap Plus Vegetarian Capsules for the Nutrition Market
Gelatin to go Beyond Texturizing, the Ingredient is a Novel Protein Source
5. CHALLENGES & CONCERNS
Cultural and Religious Specifications: A Major Dampener
Gelatin: Ethical Concerns
Shift towards Vegetarianism Hinders Growth
Rising Trend of Gelatin-Free Encapsulation
Increasing Popularity of Alternative Gelatin Sources
Potato-Based Starch Solutions Set to Replace Gelatin in Sugar Confectionery Application
Potato Starch: Free from Changing Trends
Other Key Gelatin Alternatives
Carrageenan
Alginates
Rice Starch
Xanthan Gum
Cellulose Gum
Pectin
Agar - Agar
Gellan Gum
Locust Bean Gum
Guar Gum
Guar Gum: Properties of Guar Gum and Food Uses
Gum Arabic
Gum Ghatti
Gum Karaya
Tragacanth
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Gelatin: A Prelude
Gelatin: An Evolutionary Scan
Gelatin Composition
Forms of Gelatin
Leaf (Sheet) Gelatin
Hydrolysates
Instant Gelatins
Special Types of Gelatins
Major Sources of Gelatin
Porcine Gelatin
Bovine Gelatin
Fish Gelatin
Isinglass
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competition in the Marketplace: Fairly Concentrated
Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide: Rousselot is the Market Leader
Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Gelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo (PB Gelatins), Weishardt, and Others
Leading Collagen Companies Worldwide
Manufacturers Diversify into Vegetarian Gelatin to Address Religious Requirements
Quality of Gelatin: A Prime Requisite for Success in the Marketplace
Factors Affecting Gelatin Quality
Selection of Raw Materials
The Production Process
Factors Determining Gelatin Quality
Bloom Value's Effect on Gelatin Quality
Gelatin Regulations Ascertain Safety and Efficacy of the Product
Gelatin Pharmacopoeia at a Glance
Edible Gelatin Regulations
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Launches
Rousselot Launches Medical Grade Gelatin X-Pure
Nitta Gelatin Launches DRG Gelatin
Rousselot Unveils StabiCaps Gelatin Solutions
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Gelnex Announces New Gelatin Production Unit in Brazil
Lonza Acquires Capsugel
GELITA Invests in Eberbach Plant for Ultra-Modern Facilities
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (20)
- France (3)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Latin America (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpn4cm/global_gelatin?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gelatin-market-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-2016-2019--2024-with-profiles-of-58-companies---leading-players-are-gelita-nitta-rousselot-sterling-tessenderlo-weishardt-300809235.html
SOURCE Research and Markets