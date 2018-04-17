Global Gelatin Market 2018-2023: Key Manufacturers are Gelita, Rousselot SAS, PB Gelatin, Sterling Biotech, Weishardt and Nitta Gelatin

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gelatin market is currently being driven by an increasing demand for functional and convenience foods, growth in end-user industries, rising health awareness and growth in emerging markets. Owing to these factors, this market has grown at a CAGR of around 3% during 2010 - 2017.

The report further provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of gelatin covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.

The report has segmented the global gelatin market on the basis of end-use industries. The food and beverage sector currently represents the largest end-use sector followed by nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics. In the food and beverage sector, gelatin is widely used in bakeries and confectionaries, wine fining, meat products, etc.

In the nutraceuticals sector, it is used in nutritional bars and protein drinks. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is used in making hard and soft capsules, stabilizers for oil emulsions, glycerinated gelatin for suppositories, etc. In the photography sector, gelatin is used in paper coating and as a component in silver halide emulsion coatings.

Based on the global import and export data, the report finds that the United States is currently the largest importer of Gelatin and its derivatives followed by Germany, Japan, United Kingdom and Canada. On the other hand, Brazil is the world's largest exporter of Gelatin and its derivatives. Other major exporters include Germany, France, United States and Belgium. The report has also analysed the key players operating in the global gelatin market.

At present, there are around 25-30 manufacturers of gelatin across the world, out of which, Gelita AG (Formerly DGF Stoess), Rousselot SAS, PB Gelatin (Tessenderlo Group), Sterling Biotech Ltd, Weishardt Group and Nitta Gelatin are the key manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

5 Global Gelatin Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trend

5.2.2 Value Trend

5.3 Price Trend

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Break by Raw Material

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Strengths

5.8.2 Weaknesses

5.8.3 Opportunities

5.8.4 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Trade Data

5.11.1 Imports

5.11.2 Exports

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Europe

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia

6.4 South America

6.5 Others

7 Market by Raw Material

7.1 Pig Skin

7.2 Bovine Hides

7.3 Bones

7.4 Other Sources

8 Market by End Use

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.2 Nutraceuticals

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Photography

8.5 Cosmetics

8.6 Others

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players

10 Gelatin Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Manufacturing Process

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Raw Material Requirement

10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate

11 Gelatin Feedstock Market Analysis

11.1 Cow and Pig Bones

11.2 Sodium Carbonate

11.3 Hydrochloric Acid

11.4 Quick Lime

12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 Gelita AG

12.2 Rousselot SAS

12.3 PB Gelatin

12.4 Sterling Biotech

12.5 Weishardt

12.6 Nitta Gelatin

