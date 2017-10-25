Global Functional Protein Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Major Players are  Kerry Group, Fonterra, Arla Foods AMBA, Glanbia, Saputo Ingredients APC Inc., and Friesland Campina.

DUBLIN, October 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Functional Protein Market Analysis by Product (Hydrolysates, WPI, WPC, Casein & Caseinates, Soy Protein), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global functional proteins market is expected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

Rising importance of protein-fortified convenience foods as a result of extensive advertising campaigns by nutraceutical suppliers in e-commerce portals and electronics media is expected to have a substantial impact. Furthermore, the increasing market penetration of powdered drink mixes as a result of product innovation by companies including General Foods Corporation is expected to play a crucial role in promoting the functional proteins consumption in the near future.

Whey protein isolates (WPI) accounted for 26.1% of global industry share in 2016. The segment is expected to witness significant gains owing to the introduction of the product forms in vanilla and chocolate flavors on a global level. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards enhancing muscular strength among athletes as well as gym professionals in emerging markets including Mexico, South Africa, China, and India is expected to broaden the application scope of WPI as sports nutrition goods over the next eight years.

Major manufacturers include Kerry Group, Fonterra, Arla Foods AMBA, Glanbia, Saputo Ingredients APC Inc., and Friesland Campina. The introduction of new products and the formation of strategic alliances with buyers in nutraceuticals and animal feed sectors are projected to remain critical success factors over the next eight years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global functional proteins demand was stood at 823.9 kilo tons in the year, 2016 and is projected to foresee growth at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Functional beverages are projected to foresee fastest volume growth at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025. Rising importance of protein shakes for weight management amongst working class professionals as a result of endorsement by fitness experts to use functional beverage is expected to expand the industry size.

Dry forms are projected to foresee revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025. Rising R&D spending towards the processing of spray-dried serum (SDS), spray-dried plasma (SDP) and globulin concentrate which are processed to use as colostrum supplements or replacers for feeding calves is expected to open the new avenues.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness high revenue growth at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025. Significant gains in functional food & beverage production in China, India, and Malaysia as a result of favorable government policies including the reduction in import duties of consumables or equipment, to promote the foreign investments is expected to play a fundamental role in increase the fortification of functional nutrition ingredients.

Major manufacturers include Kerry Group, Fonterra, Arla Foods AMBA, Glanbia, Saputo Ingredients APC Inc., and Friesland Campina. The introduction of new products and the formation of strategic alliances with buyers in nutraceuticals and animal feed sectors are projected to remain critical success factors over the next eight years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Functional Proteins Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Functional Proteins Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Functional Proteins Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Functional Proteins Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Functional Proteins Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Arla Foods AMBA

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Glanbia PLC

Kerry Group

DSM N.V.

ADM

Cargill

APC Inc.

Saputo Ingredients l

Abbott Nutrition

Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

AMCO

Friesland Campina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9p7jt/functional

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-functional-protein-market-2014-2017--2025---major-players-are--kerry-group-fonterra-arla-foods-amba-glanbia-saputo-ingredients-apc-inc-and-friesland-campina-300543100.html

SOURCE Research and Markets