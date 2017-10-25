Global Functional Protein Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Major Players are  Kerry Group, Fonterra, Arla Foods AMBA, Glanbia, Saputo Ingredients APC Inc., and Friesland Campina.

DUBLIN, October 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Functional Protein Market Analysis by Product (Hydrolysates, WPI, WPC, Casein & Caseinates, Soy Protein), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global functional proteins market is expected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%
Rising importance of protein-fortified convenience foods as a result of extensive advertising campaigns by nutraceutical suppliers in e-commerce portals and electronics media is expected to have a substantial impact. Furthermore, the increasing market penetration of powdered drink mixes as a result of product innovation by companies including General Foods Corporation is expected to play a crucial role in promoting the functional proteins consumption in the near future.
Whey protein isolates (WPI) accounted for 26.1% of global industry share in 2016. The segment is expected to witness significant gains owing to the introduction of the product forms in vanilla and chocolate flavors on a global level. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards enhancing muscular strength among athletes as well as gym professionals in emerging markets including Mexico, South Africa, China, and India is expected to broaden the application scope of WPI as sports nutrition goods over the next eight years.
Major manufacturers include Kerry Group, Fonterra, Arla Foods AMBA, Glanbia, Saputo Ingredients APC Inc., and Friesland Campina. The introduction of new products and the formation of strategic alliances with buyers in nutraceuticals and animal feed sectors are projected to remain critical success factors over the next eight years.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Functional Proteins Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Functional Proteins Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Functional Proteins Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Functional Proteins Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Functional Proteins Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
