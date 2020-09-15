Global Functional Ingredients Market to 2027: Market is Projected to Exceed USD 100+ Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Probiotics, Rice Protein), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing demand for healthy food with high nutritional value is anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period.

Functional ingredients are considered to be natural ingredients that possess health-promoting, disease-preventing, and energy-boosting properties. Owing to the tremendous advantages offered by the said ingredients, their demand has witnessed an increase in the global food and beverage market in the past few years.

Growing trend focusing on the strengthening of foods with herbal, vitamins, and mineral extracts benefits the functional ingredients industry and the resulting efforts to produce a more conducive environment for their integration in foods and beverages. Furthermore, health awareness among customers across several regions is rising progressively, thereby augmenting the demand for nutrient-rich foods and drinks.

Probiotics emerged as the largest product segment in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period on account of increasing consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare in conjunction with the expansion of efficient probiotic strains on account of factors like rising disposable income and increase in the aging population.

The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with significant players present in the industry. The market has witnessed rapid growth owing to growing consumer consciousness concerning their health and proper diet. The new entrants will have to focus on new product development through varied research and development to compete with existing industry players.



Functional Ingredients Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the rice protein product segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period as it is extensively being utilized in bars, nutritional beverages, confectioneries, desserts, and baked food products

Growing health concerns, coupled with rising incidence of digestive disorders caused by unhealthy lifestyles, are expected to be the significant drivers of the functional ingredients industry over the forecast period

The probiotics product segment led the market and accounted for 52.2% share in terms of revenue in 2019 on account of growing health concerns and increasing health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% in terms of volume from 2020 to 2027 owing to numerous expansions across emerging countries, like China , India , and Japan , especially in the food and beverage sector

is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% in terms of volume from 2020 to 2027 owing to numerous expansions across emerging countries, like , , and , especially in the food and beverage sector In November 2017 , DowDuPont acquired FMC Corporation's Health & Nutrition business segment that will support DuPont's position in the specialty ingredients industry, coupled with increasing its footprint in developing markets globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Framework

3.5. Functional Ingredients Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Functional Ingredients Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances



Chapter 4. Functional Ingredients Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Functional Ingredients Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Maltodextrin

4.3. Probiotics

4.4. Polydextrose

4.5. Modified Starch

4.6. Pectin

4.7. Omega-3

4.8. Omega-6

4.9. Conjugated Linoleic Acid

4.10. Rice protein

4.11. Protein Hydrolysate

4.12. Mung Bean Protein



Chapter 5. Functional Ingredients Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Functional Ingredients Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Food & beverages

5.3. Personal care

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.5. Animal Feed

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Functional Ingredients Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Functional Ingredients market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4. Company Dashboard Analysis

7.5. Strategic Framework



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Company overview

Financial performance

Product benchmarking

Strategic initiatives

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Golden Grain Group

FMC Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation

NutriBiotic

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle plc

Roquette Ferres

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7whh4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-functional-ingredients-market-to-2027-market-is-projected-to-exceed-usd-100-billion-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-4-301131228.html

SOURCE Research and Markets