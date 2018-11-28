Global Functional Foods Market Analysis & Trends to 2027 - Rising Awareness Towards Health Benefits of Functional Foods and increasing Geriatric Population

DUBLIN, Nov 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Functional Foods Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Functional Foods Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising awareness towards health benefits of functional foods and increasing geriatric population.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Scope of the Report

By Product, market is categorized into minerals, prebiotics, vitamins, carotenoids, probiotics, proteins, fatty acids, dietary fibers and other products.

Based on End User, the market is classified into Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports Nutrition, Cardio health, Clinical nutrition, Immunity and Other End Users.

Amongst application, market is divided into fats & oils, dairy products, soy products, meat, fish & eggs, bakery & cereals, confectionery, frozen and chilled food, functional drinks and other applications.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Awareness Towards Health Benefits of Functional Foods

3.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

3.1.3 Functional Food Manufacturers Targeting Young Video Gamers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Functional Foods Market, By Product

4.1 Minerals

4.2 Prebiotics

4.3 Vitamins

4.4 Carotenoids

4.5 Probiotics

4.6 Proteins

4.7 Fatty acids

4.8 Dietary Fibers

4.9 Other Products

5 Functional Foods Market, By End User

5.1 Weight Management

5.2 Digestive Health

5.3 Sports Nutrition

5.4 Cardio health

5.5 Clinical nutrition

5.6 Immunity

5.7 Other End Users

6 Functional Foods Market, By Application

6.1 Fats & oils

6.2 Fortified dairy products

6.3 Soy products

6.4 Meat, fish & eggs

6.5 Bakery & cereals

6.6 Confectionery

6.7 Frozen and Chilled Food

6.8 Functional drinks

6.9 Other Applications

7 Functional Foods Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

GFR Pharma

Amway

General Mills Inc

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company,

Red Bull GmbH

Raisio Group

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

Mars Inc.

Kirin Holdings

Abbott Laboratories.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Danone SA

Meiji Group

Coca- Cola Co.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3plcjg/global_functional?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-functional-foods-market-analysis--trends-to-2027---rising-awareness-towards-health-benefits-of-functional-foods-and-increasing-geriatric-population-300757049.html

SOURCE Research and Markets