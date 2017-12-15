Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are LOTTE, Mars, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle & THE HERSHEY COMPANY

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global functional chewing gum market to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of natural ingredients in functional chewing gums. Consumers increasingly prefer functional chewing gums with natural ingredients owing to increased consciousness about the adverse health impacts associated with artificial food ingredients. Increasing health consciousness among consumers adds to the demand for products that are made of natural ingredients.

According to the report, one driver in the market is awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gums among consumers. The rise in awareness of the benefits of functional chewing gums is driving the global functional chewing gum market. Functional chewing gums are associated with multiple perceived health benefits. Chewing gum aids in improving memory, reducing stress, increasing focus and alertness, improving oral health, and others. Functional chewing gums contain ingredients that serve additional benefits. For instance, spearmint and peppermint gums tend to combat bad breath and aid toward relief from dyspepsia.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. The availability of numerous substitutes for functional chewing gums is likely to impede the market's growth during the forecast period. Substitute products include bubble gums, fennel seeds, mouth fresheners, and others. Bubblegums are available in various colors and flavors; a large number of consumers prefer bubble gums. Young consumers are likely to try various substitutes that are available in the market. This might restrict the growth of the global functional chewing gum market.

Key vendors

LOTTE

Mars

Mondelez International

Perfetti Van Melle

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

Other prominent vendors

Alkalon

FITGUM

GLOBAL PHARMA

Mastix

MD'E GUM

Med CBDX

Simply Gum

Vitale-XD

ZOFT Gum Company

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Appendix

