Global Fruit Powder Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are DMH Ingredients, Foods & Inns, FutureCeuticals, Kanegrade, La Herbal, NutraDry, Paradise Fruits & Saipro Biotech

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fruit Powder Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global fruit powder market to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Fruit Powder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. For calculating the market sizing of global fruit powder market, following parameters are taken into considerations: retail and food service sales of fruit powder, product specifications (fruit powder from conventional and specialty fruits; and applications of fruit powders), price point, and others.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for super fruit powders. The past few years have witnessed a drastic rise in the number of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies among consumers. Thus, consumers have become increasingly health-conscious and are even following a healthier lifestyle to prevent or reduce the occurrence of diseases. They are switching from artificial ingredients to all-natural products; and thereby, increasing the overall demand for products which offer added value.
Various super fruits - such as pomegranate, blueberry, strawberry, and others (they are called super fruits because they add a level of nutritional value as they are a source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals) are used in the form of concentrates by food and beverage players. The overall popularity of this super fruit is increasing as various studies show that super fruits have high antioxidant content that offers various benefits.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Fusion of fruit powders. Fusion of fruit powder is becoming popular among food and beverage manufacturers as flavor of the product can be enhanced if fusion fruit powder is used. Thus, currently, many players are manufacturing fusion of fruit powders. For instance, DMH Ingredients is selling Morello Cherry-Orange Powder, Z Natural Foods is selling products like ORGANIC Premium Freeze Dried Acerola Cherry Powder, and GreeNourish is selling products like Specialist Supplements Fruit Powder Blend (which is a combination of organic baobab fruit powder, organic apple powder, and others).
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions. Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions, such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, frost, and pestilence, affect fruits and vegetables used for fruit powders. Fruit and vegetable plantations are vulnerable to natural disasters and adverse weather conditions, which can further affect the production of fruit powders. Many fruits and vegetables are grown in limited locations. Thus, fruit powder manufacturing players rely on suppliers operating in these limited locations, which indirectly make them to depend on factors like weather conditions and production suitability.
Key vendors
Other prominent vendors
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jh8mtv/global_fruit?w=5
