Global Frozen Ready Meals Market (2019-2023) to Exhibit a CAGR of Approx 5%
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The frozen ready meals market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.
The increasing demand for frozen ready meals because of the growth in organized retailing will lead to the growing frozen ready meals market growth during the forecast period.
Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores are key distribution and marketing centers for frozen ready meals. The growing demand for frozen ready meals from several economies including the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Australia and other key economies will impact the market positively in the forthcoming years.
Frequent product launches
Several vendors are capitalizing on the increasing demand for frozen pizza, frozen appetizers, and other frozen products by launching new products with unique flavors and ingredients. This, will further drive the growth of the market.
Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals
The frequent consumption of frozen ready meals can put consumers at risk of developing high blood pressure and other health-related adversities. This will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors operating in the global frozen ready meals market are focusing on making investments in activities such as the expansion of their production capacities and research and development with regards to packaging and product innovations.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Nestle
- Nomad Foods
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations and re-designing of frozen food packaging
- Investments and M&A in the frozen ready meals market
- Rising popularity and demand for vegan, gluten-free, and organic frozen ready meals
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Nestle
- Nomad Foods
- Tyson Foods Inc.
