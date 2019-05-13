Global Frozen Ready Meals Market (2019-2023) to Exhibit a CAGR of Approx 5%

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frozen ready meals market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

The increasing demand for frozen ready meals because of the growth in organized retailing will lead to the growing frozen ready meals market growth during the forecast period.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores are key distribution and marketing centers for frozen ready meals. The growing demand for frozen ready meals from several economies including the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Australia and other key economies will impact the market positively in the forthcoming years.

Frequent product launches

Several vendors are capitalizing on the increasing demand for frozen pizza, frozen appetizers, and other frozen products by launching new products with unique flavors and ingredients. This, will further drive the growth of the market.

Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals

The frequent consumption of frozen ready meals can put consumers at risk of developing high blood pressure and other health-related adversities. This will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors operating in the global frozen ready meals market are focusing on making investments in activities such as the expansion of their production capacities and research and development with regards to packaging and product innovations.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle

Nomad Foods

Tyson Foods Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations and re-designing of frozen food packaging

Investments and M&A in the frozen ready meals market

Rising popularity and demand for vegan, gluten-free, and organic frozen ready meals

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle

Nomad Foods

Tyson Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkgjjp

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-frozen-ready-meals-market-2019-2023-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-approx-5-300848139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets