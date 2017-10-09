NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
About Frozen Desserts
Frozen dessert is a product obtained by freezing:
- Liquids
- Semi-solids
- Sometimes even solids
The global packaged food market is currently growing at a high rate as consumers across the globe are getting inclined toward packaged food that is easy to cook and consume, convenient to handle, and safe from external tampering. Factors like changing lifestyles, convenience of consumption, and increased health awareness are the main factors driving the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle is opening new opportunities for packaged food manufacturers. For instance, within last few years, consumers have started considering breakfast as an important meal of the day, and this widespread emphasis of consumers on breakfast is driving the growth of the packaged food industry.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global frozen desserts market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global frozen desserts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global frozen desserts market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Mills
• Nestlé
• Unilever
• Wells Enterprises
Other prominent vendors
• Andy's Frozen Custard
• Ben & Jerry's
• Chapman's
• Ciao Bella
• Dean Foods
• Edward's (HERSHEY'S)
• Graeter's
• Kemps
• Metropolitan Ice Cream
• Mother Hen's Healthy Food
• Orange Leaf
• PEPPERIDGE FARM
• PIERRE'S ICE CREAM COMPANY
• PRAIRIE FARMS DAIRY
• Red Mango
• Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands)
• SHERBUZZ
• So Delicious Dairy Free
• Stonyfield Farm
• Talenti Gelato e Sorbetto
• TCBY.com
• The Meadows Original Frozen Custard
• Turkey Hill Dairy
• TUTTI FRUTTI FROZEN YOGURT
• Weis Frozen Foods
• J&J Snack Foods (Whole Fruit)
Market driver
• Fusion of flavors in frozen desserts
Market challenge
• Fluctuations in prices of major ingredients used in frozen desserts
Market trend
• Innovation in packaging
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
