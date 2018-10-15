Global Food Solutions Helps Ensure No Student Eats Alone Through We Dine Together and Be Strong's 4th Annual Event Live From New York City

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Food Solutions Inc. ("Global Food Solutions") today announced its commitment to ensuring no student ever eats alone, through supporting New York's edition of We Dine Together and for Be Strong's 4th Annual Free National Event for Bullying Prevention Month, live from New York City ("NYC").

October is Bullying Prevention Month, and this year, top NYC government, education, and nonprofit officials will convene at the national assembly for bullying prevention and resiliency on Oct. 18 at Carnegie Hall presented by Be Strong. This year nearly 3,000 students will gather to hear messages of empowerment and learn resilience. Global Food Solutions will provide free lunch to each student attending the assembly, and will also present We Dine Together on Oct. 17, where city officials and nonprofit leaders come together to discuss bullying prevention and awareness initiatives to help empower and protect students in New York City.

"We are thrilled and honored to support this important event, which combines teaching resilience with the power of coming together over food," said Michael Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Global Food Solutions. "Our ongoing focus is to ensure all kids have an opportunity to eat healthy, nutritious meals that fuel their learning every day, and we are proud to sponsor New York's We Dine Together and Be Strong events to help ensure no student eats alone, and to further support bullying prevention and awareness in our community."

We Dine Together, an initiative within Be Strong, is a student-led series across America where clubs are formed in schools to ensure no student eats alone.

"Be Strong is committed to equipping and encouraging students to be resilient leaders, who not only address bullying for themselves, but also for their schools," said Denis Estimon, Director, Be Strong and We Dine Together. "We Dine Together, where no student eats alone, is the first step a student can take to make a meaningful difference in their school. My hope is that a We Dine Together club is in every school across America – and so far, we have student-led clubs in 43 states."

Global Food Solutions is an active sponsor and advocate of Be Strong and anti-bullying programs across America, having recently supported events in New York and Florida. This year marks the second year Global Food Solutions has sponsored Be Strong, which was founded in 2014.

About Global Food Solutions

Global Food Solutions is a New York-based progressive food service provider pioneering the development and distribution of affordable, wholesome, and sustainable food products that simply taste amazing. It distributes products under 7 different brands, operating out of 28 production facilities across the U.S. and Canada to support a growing customer base of 8,000 schools as well as hospital, healthcare, restaurant, college, and university operations. For more information, visit GlobalFoodSolutions.CO.

About Be Strong

Be Strong, is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization creating transformative change among society with hope and resiliency training through uniting the survivors, allies, and bullies. Additional information on Be Strong's events and initiatives is available at BeStrong.Global.

