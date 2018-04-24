Global Food Service Contractors Markets 2018-2022: A Highly Concentrated Market Dominated by Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark & Elior

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global food service contractors market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for food service contractors. Emerging market growth, public and private investments in healthcare and education, busy lifestyles, growth in the airline industry globally is driving the demand for food service contractors. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on food service contractors to reduce costs and improve food quality.

The market for food service contractors is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior and others.

Business Establishments accounted for the largest share of the market for food service contractors in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from Healthcare Institutions. Major factors included rapid growth in elderly population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases and also due to increased public and private investments in the healthcare industry in emerging markets

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for food service contractors. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth in the food service contractors market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

China is the largest market in terms of value in the food service contractors market. India and the UK are forecasted to have the fastest growth. The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent food safety regulations, logistic challenges and shortage of skilled labor.

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Food Service Contractors Market Characteristics

4 Food Service Contractors Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

5 Food Service Contractors Market Trends and Strategies

Emergence of Organic Menus

Advances in Technology

Delivering Surplus Food to Homeless and Needy People

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions

IoT Enabled Kitchen Equipment

Automated Purchasing Tool

Flexitarianism and Vegetable Consumption is on the Rise

6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Tax Exemptions to Airlines Driving Market Growth

Investments in Healthcare Industry

Increasing Investments in Education Industry

Environmental

Extreme Weather Conditions Increase Investments in Food Preservation Systems

Rising Pollution Levels Causing Food Contamination

Social

Busy Lifestyle Increasing Demand for Food Service Contractors

Increasing Demand for Healthy and Organic Food

Technological

RFID Tracking for Inventory and Supply Chain Management

Use of IoT Technology to Reduce Operational Costs

Economic

Investments in Special Economic Zones Increasing Demand for Food Service Contractors

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Legal

Varying Food Safety Regulations with Different Countries and Airlines

7 Food Service Contractors Market Segmentation

Global Food Service Contractors Market, By Segment

Global Food Service Contractors Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,

8 Food Service Contractors Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Food Service Contractors Market, By Region

Global Food Service Contractors Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region

Global Food Service Contractors Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017

Global Food Service Contractors Market, By Country

Global Food Service Contractors Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country

Global Food Service Contractors Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country

9 Food Service Contractors Market Customer Information

Technology to Tackle Food Waste Problem

Concession Lines Scare Away Hungry Fans

Need for Safe Handling of Food Carts

Improving Quality of Food at Hospitals

Passenger Satisfaction with Meals During Flights

10 Global Food Service Contractors Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Food Service Contractors Market Expenditure

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Food Service Contractors Market

HNA Group Acquired Gategroup

Sodexo Acquires Centerplate

ISS Group Acquired Guckenheimer

Elior Group Acquired Megabite Food Services and Ramachandran Catering Ltd.

