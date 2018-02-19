Global Food Safety Testing Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Safety Testing Market: Focus on Contaminant Testing (Pathogen (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter), Pesticides, GMO, & Toxins), Technology (Traditional, Rapid) & Food Tested - Analysis & Forecast (2017-2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2021

This growth is attributed to the rising outbreak of foodborne illness, advancements in using the latest technology for the food safety testing, stringent regulations, and globalization of food supply.

Extensive growth in the market is driven by the rising awareness among the consumers about the usage of safe food products along with the need to protect the environment. Further, the rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by the governments across the globe. The key players in the global food safety testing market are focusing upon gaining more attention from the consumers by working upon different patterns of testing, enhancing their products to provide better tests.

Presently, North America is at the forefront of the food safety testing market, with high penetration in the countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico. However, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is projected to display the fastest market growth from 2016 to 2021. The region presents immense scope for market development, owing to the increasing urban population size, and favorable investments by the government, among others.

The competitive landscape for the food safety testing market demonstrates an inclination towards companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development, and partnerships and collaborations. The major established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio.

SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, Mrieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others, are some of the prominent players in the food safety testing market. The market has presence of a large number of small-sized to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and the large enterprises.

The key players operating in this market have ramped up their merger & acquisition strategy over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies, and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This has been the most widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. For instance, in November, 2017 Eurofins Scientific acquired Spectro Analytical Labs Ltd. ("Spectro) to expand their testing services in India.

New product launches have also been significantly employed for expansion in the food safety testing market. With the increasing growth in the global market, companies operating in this industry are compelled to come up with collaborative strategies in order to sustain in the intensely competitive market. For instance, October, 2017 Bio rad laboratories Inc. launched iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae PCR detection kit which is a sensitive and rapid alternative to traditional detection methods. Whereas in November, 2016 3M launched 3MTM Molecular Detection Assay 2-Cronobacter to enhance its molecular detection system pathogen testing platform.

Moreover, extensive R&D activities and appropriate regulatory environments are also a prerequisite for the sustained growth of this market. Various government and private research institutes, and favorable trade policies are putting in substantial efforts to identify the benefits of these food safety testing services for augmenting the global food production. The need for sustainable farming techniques is necessary to bridge the demand & supply gap along with attaining sustainability in the production.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Increase in the number of Foodborne Illness

2.1.2 Improved Food Recall Process

2.1.3 Stringent Regulations

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Cost of Food Safety Testing

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Investment in Food Safety Testing Services

2.3.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.2 New Product Launches

3.1.3 Partnerships/Agreements and Collaborations & Joint Ventures

3.1.4 Business Expansion & Contracts

3.1.5 Others

3.2 R&D Analysis of Key Market Players

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Global Food Safety Testing Market

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Food Safety Regulations

4.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

4.4 Country Share Analysis

5 Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminant Testing

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Food Safety Testing Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Food Safety Testing Market

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Pathogen Testing

5.4.1 E.coli

5.4.2 Salmonella

5.4.3 Listeria

5.4.4 Campylobacter

5.4.5 Others

5.5 Pesticides Testing

5.6 GMO Testing

5.7 Toxins

5.8 Others

6 Global Food Safety Testing Market by Technology

6.1 Traditional

6.2 Rapid

7 Global Food Safety Testing Market by Food Tested

7.1 Meat & Poultry

7.2 Dairy Products

7.3 Processed Food

7.4 Fruits & Vegetables

7.5 Others

8 Food Safety Testing Market by Region

9 Company Profiles

3M

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bureau Veritas S.

Eurofins Scientific

Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory

Genetic ID NA Inc.

Intertek Group plc.

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Qiagen N.

Romer Labs Inc.

SGS S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wfp4r/global_food?w=5

