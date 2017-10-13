Global Food Robotics Market, 2022

DUBLIN, October 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Food Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Food Robotics Market is expected to reach USD 2,159.3 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.
The global food robotics market is mainly driven by the increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for advanced food packaging, growing demand to improve productivity, increasing production of low-cost robots, rise in investments for automated solutions in food industry, and growing demand for reducing production cost and increasing food shelf-life leading to increasing adoption of robotic systems. However, lack of skilled workforce in emerging economies restricts the growth of this market. Moreover, high cost of installation and service charges of robotic systems further challenges the growth of this market.
Geographically, the global food robotics market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Europe accounted for the major share of the global food robotics market in 2016, followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific.
The major share of the European region is mainly attributed to the increasing energy efficiency and reducing production cost with the use of robots, relatively quick high return on investment which allows sustainable and more flexible production line, rising investment for automation in dairy industry, increasing demand for automation in prepared food and meat processing industry, and enhanced competitiveness in the region.
On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increasing demand to improve productivity, emergence of advanced and new robotic technologies, increased production of low-cost robots, increasing food safety regulations, and growing investments in automated systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing Food Safety Regulations
4.2.2. Rising Demand for Advanced Food Packaging
4.2.3. Growing Demand to Improve Productivity
4.2.4. Increasing Production of Low-Cost Robots
4.2.5. Increase In Investments for Automation Solutions In Food Industry
4.2.6. Increasing Demand for Reducing Production Costs and Increasing Food Shelf Life
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Lack of Skilled Workforce in Emerging Economies
4.4. Challenges
4.4.1. High Cost of Installation And Service Charges Of Robotic Systems
4.5. Opportunities
4.5.1. Growing Demand For Robotic Automation In Emerging Economies
4.5.2. Entry of New Players Led to The Emergence Of Advanced Robotic Technologies
5. Food Robotics Market, By Type
5.1. Articulated Robots
5.1.1. Scara Robots
5.1.2. Six-Axis Robots
5.2. Parallel Robots
5.3. Cartesian Robots
5.4. Delta Robots
5.5. Collaborative Robots
5.6. Cylindrical Robots
5.7. Portal Robots
6. Food Robotics Market, By Payload
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Medium Payload
6.3. High Payload
6.4. Low Payload
7. Food Robotics Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Palletizing and Depalletizing
7.3. Packaging and Repacking
7.4. Pick and Place
7.5. Cutting and Slicing
7.6. Processing
7.6.1. Primary Processing
7.6.2. Secondary Processing
7.7. Logistics
7.8. Quality Inspection
7.9. Others
8. Food Robotics Market, by Industry Vertical
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Dairy and Dairy Products
8.3. Meat, Fish, and Seafood Products
8.4. Bakery and Confectionary Industry
8.5. Prepared Foods 84
8.6. Brewery and Beverage
8.7. Frozen and Chilled Food
9. Food Robotics Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. New Product Launches
10.3. Partnerships and Acquisitions
10.4. Expansions
10.5. Collaborations and Upgradations
11. Company Profiles
