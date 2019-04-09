Global Food Robotics Market 2019-2025 - A $3.1 Billion Opportunity by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 12.7%

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Collaboration, Other), Payload (Medium, High), Application (Packaging, Palletizing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food robotics market will grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $3,107.4 million by 2025.

Driven by increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for packaged foods, growing demand to improve productivity, increasing production of low-cost robots, increase in investments for automated solutions in food industry, growing demand for reducing production cost and increasing food shelf-life, and entry of new-players which has led to the emergence of advanced robotic technologies.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce in emerging economies restricts the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the high cost of installation and service charges of robotic systems, and manufacturing advanced robotic systems specific to the processing line requirement are the major challenges for the penetration of robotic systems in the food industry.



Automation has become an essential part of the food industry in the past few decades. The increasing demand for processed foods and the growing production volume of food products has significantly surged the demand for robotics and automation in the food industry. The flexibility, adaptability, and repeatability of the robots have highly influenced the food and beverage industry to adopt robots for various applications including palletizing, pick and place, processing, and packaging. The adoption of robotic systems has recently increased in the various food sectors such as dairy and dairy products, meat processing, and prepared foods.



The global food robotics market is mainly segmented by type (articulated, cartesian, parallel, delta, cylindrical, collaborative, and portal), payload (low payload, medium payload, and high payload), application (cutting and slicing, packaging and repacking, palletizing and depalletizing, processing, quality inspection, pick and place, logistics, and others), industry vertical (dairy and dairy products; bakery and confectionery; brewery and beverage; meat, fish, and seafood products; prepared foods; and frozen and chilled foods), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. The geographic analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, and government & private investments. The report identifies Europe being the largest market followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.



The key players in the global food robotics market are Staubli International AG, Rockwell Automation, Yaskawa Motoman, Epson Robotics, Mayekawa Manufacturing Company, Bastian Solutions, Kuka AG, Flexicell Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Universal Robotics A/S, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and ABB Group, among others.



