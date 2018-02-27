Global Food Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Industry Forecasts Report 2017-2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Processing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global food processing equipment market is expected to reach USD 74,019.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The various factors such as increasing consumer demand for processed food products, growing focus on food safety and safety of workers, rising need to increase productivity, growing focus of food manufacturers to reduce production cost, and government support to promote food processing sector are driving the growth of global food processing equipment market globally. In addition, emerging economies such as Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa provides significant opportunity for the manufacturers in this market.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global food processing equipment market in 2016. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand and growing investments from major global food processors. This region is witnessing tremendous growth for food and beverages industry, primarily due to increasing disposable income and urbanization, growing health awareness, and various government initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Consumer Demand for Processed Food

4.2.2. Growing Focus on Food Safety and the Safety of Workers

4.2.3. Growing Need to Increase Productivity

4.2.4. Increasing Focus of Food Manufactures to Reduce Production Cost

4.2.5. Government Support to Promote Food Processing Sector

4.2.6. Other Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Equipment

4.3.2. Increasing Inclination Towards Consumption of Minimally Processed Food

4.3.3. Other Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Markets- Asia, Latin America, and Africa

4.4.2. Other Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Trained Labour force

4.5.2. Other Challenges

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. Introduction

4.7.2. International Standards

4.7.2.1. European CEN C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety

4.7.2.2. Hygienic Design and Construction Standards

4.7.2.2.1. European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDG).

4.7.2.2.2. NSF International

4.7.2.2.3. 3A Sanitary Standards Inc.

4.7.2.2.4. ISO

5. Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Cutters and Grinders

5.2.3. Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers

5.2.4. Mixers

5.2.5. Tenderizers

5.2.6. Killing and Defeathering Equipment

5.2.7. Slicers

5.2.8. Evisceration Equipment

5.2.9. Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers

5.2.10. Deheading and Gutting Equipment

5.2.11. Filleting Equipment

5.2.12. Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

5.3. Bakery Processing Equipment

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Ovens and Proofers

5.3.3. Dough Mixers

5.3.4. Moulders and Sheeters

5.3.5. Dividers and Rounders

5.3.6. Depositors

5.3.7. Other Bakery Processing Equipment

5.4. Beverage Processing Equipment

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Brewery Equipment

5.4.3. Filtration Equipment

5.4.4. Carbonation Equipment

5.4.5. Blenders and Mixers

5.4.6. Other Beverage Processing Equipment

5.5. Dairy Processing Equipment

5.5.1. Introduction

5.5.2. Pasteurizers

5.5.3. Homogenizers

5.5.4. Separators

5.5.5. Evaporators and Drying Equipment

5.5.6. Membrane Filtration Equipment

5.5.7. Other Dairy Processing Equipment

5.6. Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

5.6.1. Introduction

5.6.2. Depositors

5.6.3. Former

5.6.4. Coating and Spraying Systems

5.6.5. Mixers

5.6.6. Coolers

5.6.7. Other Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

5.7. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

5.7.1. Introduction

5.7.2. Juice Extractors

5.7.3. Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers

5.7.4. Dryers

5.7.5. Evaporators

5.7.6. Other Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

5.8. Other Food Processing Equipment Market

6. Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Acquisitions

7.1.2. Expansions

7.1.3. New Product Launches and Upgradation

7.1.4. Partnerships and Agreements

8. Company Profiles

Bhler AG (Switzerland)

Marel HF (Iceland)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

The Middleby Corp (U.S.)

Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.)

SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Nichimo International Inc. (Japan)

Krones AG (Germany)

Paul Mueller Company (U.S.)

Key Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland)

