Global Food Preservatives Market to 2026 - Increasing Costs of Natural Preservatives and Stringent Government Regulations are Hindering Market Growth

Global Food Preservatives Market is valued at $2.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Growing demand for processed foods, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the market. However factors such as growing health concerns on the safety of food additives, increasing costs of natural preservatives and stringent government regulations are hindering the market growth.

Food preservatives are used to prevent the growth of microbes like yeast, molds and bacteria, extend the shelf life of food products, preserve the flavour, maintain nutritional value of the quality, texture, consistency, taste, color, alkalinity or acidity of food products and decrease food spoilage. They are broadly classified as natural and synthetic.

Based on Function, antimicrobials segment is expected to have significant share due to growing demand for packed frozen products with extended shelf-life which resulted in overall growth. By Application, beverages segment registered steady growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of food preservatives in alcoholic beverages like wine and beer.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income and changing food consumption pattern particularly in China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural food preservatives

5.2.1 Salt

5.2.2 Alcohol

5.2.3 Edible Oil

5.2.4 Honey

5.2.5 Natamycin

5.2.6 Nisin

5.2.7 Onion

5.2.8 Rosemary Extracts

5.2.9 Sugar

5.2.10 Acetic acid/vinegar

5.2.11 Tocopherol

5.2.12 Organic acid

5.2.12.1 Citric acid

5.2.12.2 Lactic acid

5.2.13 Other Natural Food Preservatives

5.3 Synthetic Preservative

5.3.1 Sorbates

5.3.1.1 Sorbic Acid

5.3.1.2 Potassium Sorbate

5.3.2 Benzoates

5.3.2.1 Benzoic Acid

5.3.2.2 Sodium Benzoate

5.3.3 Propionates

5.3.3.1 Propionic Acid

5.3.3.2 Sodium Propionate

5.3.3.3 Calcium Propionate

5.3.4 Organic acids

5.4 Other Types

5.4.1 Nitrites

5.4.2 Sulfates

5.4.2.1 Sulfur Dioxide

5.4.2.2 Acetic Acid

5.4.2.3 Sodium Diacetate

5.4.2.4 Lactic Acid

5.4.3 Sulphites

6 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antioxidants

6.3 Antimicrobials

6.4 Other Functions

7 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery and confectionery

7.3 Beverages

7.4 Dairy & frozen products

7.5 Meat

7.6 Oils & fats

7.7 Poultry & sea food

7.8 Sweet and savoury snacks

7.9 Sauces dressings and condiments

7.10 Cereals

7.11 Canned and preserved food

7.12 Other Applications

8 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc.

10.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

10.4 Prinova Group, LLC

10.5 Cargill, Incorporated

10.6 Chr. Hansen A/S

10.7 Dover Chemical Corporation

10.8 Hawkins Watts Limited

10.9 Tate & Lyle

10.10 Wanglong

10.11 Celanese Corporation

10.12 Univar Inc.

10.13 Kerry Group

10.14 Galactic

10.15 Danisco A/S

10.16 Cornion

10.17 DSM N.V.

10.18 Kemin Industries, Inc.

