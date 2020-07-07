Global Food Flavors Market (2019 to 2025) - Innovative Raw Material Sources Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Flavors Market by Type (Chocolate & Browns, Vanilla, Fruit & Nut, Dairy, Spices), Application (Beverages, Dairy, Confectionery, Bakery, Meat, Savory & Snacks), Origin (Natural, Nature identical, Artificial), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flavors market is projected to grow from USD 15.69 billion in 2019 to reach USD 20.72 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value.
Factors such as the growth in environmental concerns and the rise in demand for bioethanol and advancement tools to optimize industrial production are projected to drive the growth of the food flavors industry during the forecast period. However, the growth of the food flavors market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaptation costs involved for small- & medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of food flavors inhibits the growth of this market.
By type, the natural segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Natural flavors are estimated to form the dominant segment by origin for the food flavors market. Customers are showing a preference for natural flavors over synthetic flavor for food & beverage options. The processed food manufacturers prefer the natural segment due to high demand among customers. The popularity of organic flavors and food are also driving this segment.
By form, the liquid & gel segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
The liquid & gel forms of the food flavor are dominating the market. The liquid and gel forms are easy to blend with the ingredients and, therefore, are preferred by the manufacturers. It provides uniform texture and color to the end product. Also, it is more stable than the dry form; therefore, it is driving the market.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The food flavors market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the food flavors market in this region.
The food flavors market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (South Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Africa).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Flavors Market
4.2 Flavors Market: Key Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Flavors Market, by Key Application & Country
4.4 Flavors Market, by Type & Region
4.5 Flavors Market, by Form
4.6 Flavors Market, by Origin
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Yc-Ycc Shift
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Shift in Consumer Base
5.3.1.1.1 Consumer Inclination Toward Clean-Label Products to Drive the Natural Food Flavors Market
5.3.1.1.2 Consumer Interest in Organic Products
5.3.1.2 Continuous Demand for Sweet Flavors
5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Flavor Industry
5.3.1.3.1 Microencapsulation Technology: a Major Advancement in the Flavor Industry
5.3.1.3.2 Non-Thermal Treatments: Hpp & Pef to Enhance the Flavor Retention
5.3.1.4 Growth in Trade, Investment, and Expenditure in the Processed Food & Beverages Market
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Restraints Related to Natural Flavors
5.3.2.1.1 Lower Stability
5.3.2.1.2 Limited Availability
5.3.2.2 Side-Effects of Added Flavors, Both Natural and Synthetic
5.3.2.3 Stringent Regulations and Government Policies
5.3.2.4 Reduced Beverage Production in Q2 of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak Restrained Flavors Businesses
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.3.3.2 Innovative Raw Material Sources
5.3.3.3 Use in Functional Foods
5.3.3.4 Increase in Popularity of Novel Flavors
5.3.3.5 Launch of Advanced Flavors
5.3.3.5.1 Therapeutic Flavor Systems
5.3.3.5.2 Vegan Flavor Systems
5.3.3.5.3 Certified Flavor Systems
5.3.3.5.4 Multifunctional Flavors
5.3.3.6 Floral Flavors to Gain Market Attention
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Compliance With Quality and Regulatory Standards
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Industry Insights
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Ecosystem Map
6.3.1 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Ecosystem View
6.3.2 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Market Map
7 Regulations in the Food Flavors Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations
7.2.1 International Organization of the Flavor Industry (Iofi)
7.2.1.1 International Flavor Legislation
7.2.1.2 US Department of Health and Human Services
7.2.1.3 Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association
7.3 North America
7.3.1 US Regulations
7.3.1.1 US Department of Agriculture
7.3.1.2 Ffdca Section 201(S) Limitations
7.3.2 Canada
7.3.2.1 Canadian Food and Drugs Law
7.3.2.2 Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
7.3.3 Mexico
7.3.3.1 Mexican Food Regulations
7.4 South America
7.4.1 Brazil
7.4.1.1 Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa)
7.4.1.2 Brazilian Food and Regulations and Standards
7.4.2 Argentina
7.4.2.1 the Argentina Food Safety Act the Following Issues Must Be Considered When Selecting a Food Additive:
7.4.3 Rest of South America
7.5 Europe
7.5.1 Natural Flavors Defined in the Eu in Regulation (Ec) 1334/2008
7.5.1.1 Food and Agricultural Import Regulations and Standards (Berlin, Germany)
7.5.2 UK Regulation
7.5.2.1 in Regulation 2(1)
7.5.3 France
7.5.3.1 Food and Agriculture Imports Regulations and Standards
7.5.4 Italy
7.5.5 Eu Regulations
7.6 Asia-Pacific
7.6.1 China
7.6.2 India
7.6.3 Japan
7.6.3.1 Japan Flavor and Fragrance Materials Association'S (Jffma)
7.6.3.2 Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
7.6.3.3 Japan Food Chemical Research Foundation (Jfcrf)
7.6.4 Korea
7.6.4.1 Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (Mfds)
7.6.5 Australia & New Zealand
7.6.5.1 Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code - Standard 1.3.1 - Food Additives
7.7 Rest of the World
7.7.1 South Africa
7.7.1.1 South African Association of the Flavor & Fragrance Industry (Saafi)
7.7.2 Middle East
7.7.2.1 Food, Agricultural, and Water Import Regulations and Standards - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7.7.2.1.1 Codex Alimentarius
8 Patent Analysis
8.1 Overview
9 Flavors Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Type
9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Chocolate & Brown
9.3 Vanilla
9.4 Fruit & Nut
9.5 Dairy
9.6 Spice & Savory
9.7 Other Flavors
10 Food Flavors Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Application
10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
10.2 Food
10.2.1 Dairy Products
10.2.1.1 Ice Cream
10.2.1.2 Other Dairy Products
10.2.2 Confectionery Products
10.2.2.1 Chocolates
10.2.2.2 Other Confectionery Products
10.2.3 Bakery Products
10.2.4 Meat Products
10.2.5 Other Food Applications
10.3 Beverages
10.3.1 Juices & Juice Concentrates
10.3.2 Functional Drinks
10.3.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks
10.3.4 Other Drinks
11 Food Flavors Market, by Origin
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Origin
11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
11.2 Nature-Identical
11.3 Natural
11.4 Artificial/Synthetic
12 Food Flavors Market, by Form
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Form
12.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
12.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
12.2 Liquid & Gel
12.3 Dry
13 Food Flavors Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Rest of the World (Row)
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Evaluation Framework
14.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2020
14.3 Revenue Analysis
14.4 COVID-19 Specific Company Response
14.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.1 Expansions & Investments
14.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
15 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles
15.1 Overview
15.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology
15.2.1 Stars
15.2.2 Emerging Leaders
15.2.3 Pervasive Players
15.2.4 Emerging Companies
15.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
15.4 Company Profiles
15.4.1 Dupont
15.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland (Adm)
15.4.3 Givaudan
15.4.4 Kerry Group
15.4.5 International Flavors and Fragrances (Iff)
15.4.6 Symrise
15.4.7 Mane
15.4.8 Taiyo International
15.4.9 Sensient
15.4.10 T. Hasegawa
15.4.11 Firmenich
15.4.12 Synergy Flavors
15.4.13 Robertet
15.4.14 Takasago
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)
15.5.1 Star
15.5.2 Emerging Leaders
15.5.3 Pervasive
15.5.4 Emerging Companies
15.6 Startups/SME Profiles
15.6.1 Amar Bio-Organics
15.6.2 Ossoro
15.6.3 Fabster
15.6.4 The Flavor Factory (TFF)
15.6.5 The Foodie Flavors
15.6.6 Besmoke Limited
15.6.7 Aromata Group
15.6.8 Create Flavors
15.6.9 Gulf Flavors & Food Ingredients Fzco
15.6.10 Seluz Fragrance & Flavor Company
