NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Food Enzymes Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5795799/?utm_source=PRN



Enzymes are protein molecules that are available in all living things. They speed up and mark chemical reactions, in many cases increasing the rate of reaction millions of times. For instance, they support digestion, cut and metabolize waste in humans and animals, and play an important role in muscle contraction. Enzymes have been used in food production, like dough making. This is obtained by removal from plants or animals or may be done by fermentation from micro-organisms. They are pure but may contain different traces of naturally occurring constituents of these sources. They are added for their technological function in the processing, manufacture, and preparation. Examples include enzymes which are used to the break down the structure of fruit so that manufacturers extract more juice, or to convert starch into sugar in alcohol production.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Carbohydrase, Lipase, Protease, and Others. Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Bakery Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, and Others. Higher demand for enzymes during the brewing process of alcohol has driven the growth. The bakery products segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Adoption of food enzymes to extend the shelf life of bakery products results in widespread application of food enzymes in the segment. According to the source, the market is further segmented into Microorganisms, Plants and Animals as source of Food enzymes. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., BRAIN AG, Puratos Group NV, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited, Enzyme Development Corporation, Aum Enzymes, and Dyadic International, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Carbohydrase



• Lipase



• Protease



• Others



By Application



• Bakery Products



• Beverages



• Dairy Products



• Others



By Source



• Microorganisms



• Plants



• Animals



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



• Kerry Group



• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.



• Brain AG



• Puratos Group NV



• Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited



• Enzyme Development Corporation



• Aum Enzymes



• Dyadic International, Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5795799/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-food-enzymes-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-2-6-billion-by-2025--rising-at-a-market-growth-of-5-3-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-300884894.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer