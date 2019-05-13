Global Food E-Commerce: 5 Growth Trends Through 2023

Market sales are forecast to reach $321 billion in 2023, according to Packaged Facts



ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global food e-commerce sales are forecast to nearly triple through 2023, rising to $321 billion and accounting for nearly 5% of total e-commerce revenues, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the new report Global Food E-Commerce.

Packed Facts projects the Asia/Pacific region will account for the majority of absolute growth, primarily due to the rapidly expanding Chinese market. China dominates regional e-grocery activity in part because of the country's large urban population and rapidly expanding middle class. In addition, much of China's very large population has access to high-tech devices and the ability to shop online, due to the country's position at the forefront of technological development and electronics.

In 2018, over 75% of food e-commerce revenues were concentrated in the top five markets: China, the US, Japan, the UK, and South Korea. In each of these countries, e-grocery spending is highest in large urban centers, where many retailers have focused their marketing efforts for home delivery or click-and-collect services.

Through 2023, demand growth in these countries will be driven by these five key factors identified by Packaged Facts:

Increasing comfort among existing online shoppers in making routine grocery purchases online Growing use of subscriptions and memberships with online retailers – which can promote retailer loyalty and increase online sales Greater penetration of broadband internet in rural and remote areas that previously only had access to dial-up Greater acceptance of, and investment in, home delivery, click-and-collect, and drive order fulfillment formats in an increasingly omnichannel retail environment Improvements to data security that ease consumer fears about having their personal information stolen while shopping online

