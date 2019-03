NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Food Contact Paper Market 2019-2023



The following companies are the key players in the global food contact paper market: Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, UPM.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03085858



Commenting on the report, an analyst said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development in food and beverage packaging."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing sales of food products on e- commerce platforms.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the easy availability of substitutes.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



