Global Food Colorants Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 6.1% - Increased Consumption of Beverages has Triggered the Demand of Colours

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Colorants Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global food colorants market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2018-2023

The food colorant market is one of the major segments of the global food additives market. Food Colors are used by the food and beverages industry to improve, and impart color for the visual appeal of the food which is lost while food processing.

Food Colorants Market Dynamics

The market is driven by easily available raw materials which includes fruits & vegetables. There has been increased pressure on manufacturers to adopt clean labels food safety concerns. Growing demand of natural ingredients in food products, increased consumption of beverages, regulatory support for the coloring food stuff in the EU regulation are the other factors which increased the market demand of food colorants. The major restraint the industry faces is the growing awareness on the ill effects of synthetic colors and its ban in some countries.

This has triggered the demand for natural colors, which have high costs when compared to synthetic colors. The increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles in emerging countries are driving demand for processed foods. Also, to attract the target segment companies tend to add food colorants. The stringent food standards regulations by FDA and several regulatory bodies is proving to be a constraint for manufactures, thus forcing them to look at alternatives in the form of innovations in the natural colorants.

Food Colorants Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on types which include synthetic, natural colors and coloring foodstuffs. Natural Food colorants Market is growing at a fastest growth rate while the demand for synthetic food colorants is declining. Coloring foodstuffs is an emerging but booming market in the food industries due to its clean label solutions to the manufacturers.

Food colorants can also be segmented on the basis of their end use such as in Beverages, Dairy & Frozen products, Bakery, Meat, poultry & seafood, Confectionery, Oils & fats and others. Beverage segments was observed to have maximum utilization of food colorants, followed by Bakery and confectionery segment with a combined market share of 63% in 2016.

Food Colorants Market Regional Analysis

By region, North America captured the largest segment of the food colorants market in 2016, followed by Europe. An increase in demand for natural food colors and growing health concerns in the European region is driving the market. Within Europe, the food colorant market was dominated by Germany and France with a market share of 19.5% and 17.5% respectively in 2016. Consumers continue to demand natural and healthy alternatives to the artificial food coloring and the region is expected to witness special demand for anthocyanin based food colorants in the next five years.

Among other regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to see a high CAGR mainly attributed to rising economies and increasing consumption of processed foods. The Asia- Pacific food and beverages colorants market is dominated by Australia and New Zealand, followed by Japan and China. However, the different regulatory environment in the countries are affecting the food colorant market with the rise in food safety issues.

Key Developments

General Mills' announced cereal promotion by releasing colorful cereal moguls similar to concept of colorful marshmallows. The moguls are not only nutritious but also the vibrant colors added charm to the promotion activity and they were colored from plant sources.

Food Colorants Market Competitve Environment

The key players of global food colorants market includes CHR Hansen, BASF, Sensient Technologies, FMC Corp DSM, Naturex SA and Fiorio Colori S.P.A. amongst others.

To gain market share, these companies are adapting numerous market strategies like innovative product development, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion of existing facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definitions

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Study timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Discussion Guide

2.4.3 Market Engineering & Econometric Modelling

2.4.4 Expert Validation

3. Key Findings

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased consumption of beverages has triggered the demand of colours

4.1.2 Increased demand for clean labels

4.1.3 Regulatory support for colouring food stuff in EU

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Ban of synthetic colours in some countries due to its ill health effect

4.2.2 High cost of natural colours

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing demand for innovations in Natural colors

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Natural colours

5.1.1.1 Natural Dye

5.1.1.2 Natural Lake

5.1.2 Synthetic colours

5.1.2.1 Synthetic Dye

5.1.2.2 Synthetic lake

5.1.3 Colouring Foodstuffs

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Beverages

5.2.2 Dairy & Frozen products

5.2.3 Bakery

5.2.4 Meat, poultry & seafood

5.2.5 Confectionery

5.2.6 Oils& fats

5.2.7 Others

5.3 By Geography

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy adopted by Key players

6.2 Most active companies in the past five years

6.3 Market Share Analysis

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Chr Hansen holdings

7.2 D.D. Williamson & Co.

7.3 Royal DSM

7.4 Sensient technologies

7.5 FMC Corp

7.6 Dohler group.

7.7 Naturex SA

7.8 Fiorio Colori S.P.A.

7.9 Kalsec Inc

7.10 Kancor Ingredients

7.11 Riken Vitamin

7.12 BASF

7.13 LycoRed Ltd

7.14 Sethness Products Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jcpvkx/global_food?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-colorants-market-2018-2023-market-is-expected-to-register-a-cagr-of-6-1---increased-consumption-of-beverages-has-triggered-the-demand-of-colours-300745855.html

SOURCE Research and Markets