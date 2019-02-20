Global Food and Beverages Processing Equipment Market to 2024: Market is Expected to Exceed $82 Billion in Value

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global food and beverages processing equipment market was worth around US$ 55.9 Billion in 2018.

Food and beverage processing equipment use physical and chemical means to transform raw ingredients into prepared food and are used in the production of dairy, bakery, poultry, seafood, beverage and confectionery products. In addition to this, they are employed to monitor processes in packaging and labeling applications and quality management.

Apart from this, processing equipment are also being used to automate various processes in the food and beverage industry, such as heating, blanching, cooking, and pasteurization, to decrease the overall production time and increase the efficiency. In recent years, the strict regulations and guidelines governing the food and beverage industry have increased the demand for high-quality processing equipment worldwide.

Global Food and Beverages Processing Equipment Market Drivers:



The arrival of green technologies has encouraged the manufacturers to replace their old food and beverage processing equipment with energy-efficient variants that help in minimizing the overall cost of production and reducing their carbon footprint. The manufacturers are also introducing advanced technologies to improve the existing processing equipment.



For instance, they are incorporating machine learning and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as well as offering flexible and customizable equipment. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the global food and beverage processing equipment market include altering dietary preferences, rising number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and growing demand for healthy, nutritious and ready-to-eat food products.



Looking forward, we expect the global food and beverage processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024, exceeding a value of US$ 82.5 Billion by 2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food and beverages processing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global food and beverages processing equipment industry?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverages processing equipment market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverages processing equipment market on the basis of end product form?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverages processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverages processing equipment market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food and beverages processing equipment market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food and beverages processing equipment market?

What is the structure of the global food and beverages processing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food and beverages processing equipment market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food and Beverages Processing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End Product Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Pre-Processing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Processing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Product Form

7.1 Solid

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Semi-Solid



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation

8.1 Semi-Automatic

8.2 Automatic



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Bakery and Confectionery Products

9.2 Meat and Poultry

9.3 Dairy Products

9.4 Fish and Seafood

9.5 Alcoholic Beverages

9.6 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Marel

11.3.2 GEA Group

11.3.3 Bhler

11.3.4 JBT Corporation

11.3.5 Alfa Laval

11.3.6 TNA Australia Solutions

11.3.7 Bucher Industries

11.3.8 Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca)

11.3.9 Clextral

11.3.10 SPX Flow

11.3.11 Bigtem Makine

11.3.12 Fenco Food Machinery

11.3.13 Krones Group



