Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Allergy and Intolerance Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Gluten-free, Lactose-Free, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alpro UK Ltd.
- Amys Kitchen, Inc.
- Barry Callebaut Group
- Daiya Foods, Inc.
- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.
- Dr. Schär
FOOD ALLERGY AND INTOLERANCE PRODUCTS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
A. Gluten-free
B. Lactose-Free
C. Others
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Essential for People Suffering from Food Allergies, Sensitivities and Intolerances
Prevalence of Food Allergy - A Statistical Insight
Select Foods that Commonly Cause Allergic Reactions in Select Countries
Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Positioned for Strong Growth
'Free From' Foods - A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
Competitive Landscape
Competition in the Gluten-Free Products Market
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market
Table 1: Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lactose-free Cheese Market: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales
Gluten-free Products Market: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products
Health Conscious Consumers - Key Demand Drivers of Gluten- Free Products
Growing Demand for Gluten Free Foods among Millennials
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 2: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
Gluten-free Beverages Market - Health Advantages Spur Growth
Gluten-free Snacks: Growing in Popularity
Taste Remains Key to Success
Grocery Stores - The Most Common Distribution Channel for Gluten Free Products
Table 4: Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Club Stores, Drug Stores, Grocery Stores, Independent Health Food Stores, Mass Merchandisers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Allergen-Free Snacks - A Vibrant Category
Egg-Free Products - A Niche Segment with Promising Growth Potential
Celebrity Endorsements Lift Popularity Levels
Product Labeling - Crucial to Food Allergy and Intolerance Products
Broader Availability of Products Encourage Market Growth
Retail Scenario
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Global Population
Table 5: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population
Table 6: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population
Table 7: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Disposable Incomes
Regulatory Environment
Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee
United States
EU Labelling Directive
Australia
Canada
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Gluten-free Products
Lactose-free Products
Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products
The Big Eight
Historical Review
Factors Propelling Food Allergy
Rationale of Food Allergy
Immune-mediated Response
IgE Antibodies Reaction
IgE-mediated Ailments
Non-IgE Antibodies Reaction
Non-IgE mediated Ailments
Celiac Disease
Non-immune-mediated Response
Signs and Symptoms of Food Allergy
Angioedema
Common Food Allergy (CFA) Symptoms
Anaphylaxis
Exercise-Stimulated Food Allergy Symptoms
Pollen Food Allergy Symptoms
Major Types of Food Allergy
Egg Allergy
Milk Allergy
Wheat Allergy
Gluten Sensitivity
Soy Allergy
Rare Food Allergies
Major Sources & Ingredients of Allergy Triggering Food Products
Diagnosis of Food Allergy
Different Diagnoses Types
Allergy Testing Methods
Management of Allergic Reactions
Pathophysiology
Alternative Techniques
Special Diets
Acupressure and Acupuncture
Herbal Remedies
Conflicting Views on Food Allergies
Food Intolerance
Food Intolerance vs Food Allergy
Factors Triggering Food Intolerance
Symptoms of Food Intolerance
Type of Food Reactions
Types of Food Intolerance
Carbohydrate Intolerance
Histamine Intolerance
Tyramine Sensitivity
Sensitivity to Food Additives
Diagnosis of Food Intolerance
Treatment of Food Intolerance
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Central Foods Launches New Gluten-free Chicken Products
Kidfresh to Launch Gluten Free & Organic Kids' Meals
Paramount Introduces New Gluten-Free Products
Müller Unveils New Lactose-Free Yogurts for the UK Market
Valio Introduces New Range of Lactose-free Ice Creams in Russia and Finland
Clover Sonoma Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk
Prewett's Launches New Gluten-Free Chocoful Caramel
Schär Unveils New Gluten-free Products in the UK
Pamela's Products Launches Gluten Free Pastas and Pasta Meals
Drupe Food Introduces Lactose-Free Vegan Milk in India
Ingredion Launches Gluten-free Tapioca Flour
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Celebrate Brands Acquires Green Plate Foods
GreenSpace Brands Takes Over Galaxy Nutritional Foods
Arla Foods to Invest in Production Facility for Lactose-Free Milk in UK
Bounty Brands Takes Over Bezgluten
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Alpro UK Ltd. (UK)
Amy's Kitchen, Inc. (USA)
Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland)
Daiya Foods, Inc. (Canada)
Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)
Dr. Schär (Italy)
Dr Schär UK Ltd (UK)
Ener-G Foods, Inc. (USA)
Enjoy Life Foods (USA)
Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (USA)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
Gluten Free Foods Ltd. (UK)
Glutino Food Group (Canada)
Green Valley Organics (USA)
Kellogg Company (USA)
Nature's Path Foods, Inc. (USA)
Pamela's Products, Inc. (USA)
Semper AB (Sweden)
Sweet William Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Product Segment
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Lactose-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose-free Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerance on the Rise among Americans
Free-From and Allergy-Friendly Foods Surge in Demand, Bodes Well for Market
Millennials Continue to Remain the Most Important Consumer Group
Consumer Move towards Selective Food Avoidance Reshaping Food Industry
Rising Incidence of Gluten Intolerance and Shift towards Healthy Diets Bolsters Sales of Gluten-free Products
Table 20: Gluten-free Foods Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baking Mixes, Cold Cereal, Cookies, Crackers, Flour, Fresh Bread, Frozen Bread/Dough, Pasta and Salty Snacks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Gluten-free Market Driven by Health Conscious Consumers
Gluten-free Cereals: An Established Segment
Gluten-free Snacks Transform Snacking Habits of Americans
New Gluten-free Offerings Rank High on Taste
Growing Focus on Gluten-free Products Spurs Demand for Ancient Grains
Soy Ingredients - Identification and Precaution
Regulatory Overview
US FDA Implements Gluten-free Labeling Guidelines for Food Manufacturers
FALCPA
Legislation Related to Gluten-free Labeling Claims
Product Introductions/Innovations
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Canadian Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Europe - A Leading Gluten-free Products Market
Table 27: Gluten-Free Foods Market in Europe (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Product - Baby Food, Baked Goods, Biscuits, Breakfast Cereals, Pasta and Ready Meals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Overview
EU FIC Regulation
Soy Allergy Regulations
Egg Allergy Regulations
Labeling Guidelines for Products Containing Artificial Colors
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country
Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 37: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: French Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
Table 41: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: German Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: German Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Italy - A Leading Market for Gluten-free Products
Table 45: Gluten-Free Foods Market in Italy (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Product - Baby Food, Baked Goods, Biscuits, Pasta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Leading Players in the Italian Gluten-free Products Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Dr Schär and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Italian Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Italian Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Incidences of Food Allergies Drive Growth in Free- From Foods Market
Gluten-free Products Record Strong Rise in Sales
Table 51: Gluten-Free Products Market in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Product Category - Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Pasta, Ready Meals and Sweet Biscuits (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lactose-Free Market: On the Rise
Table 52: Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Product - Cheese, Milk, Yogurt and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: UK Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity Spurs Demand for Gluten-free Products
Table 57: Gluten-free Products Market in Spain (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Product - Bakery, Biscuits, Bread, Cereals, Flour, Frozen Products, Pasta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lactose-Free Products - A Dynamic Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Spanish Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Spanish Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3f. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Russia
Table 62: Leading Players in the Russian Gluten-Free Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales by Danone, Hero Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Gluten-free and Wheat-free Products - A Nascent Market
Lactose-Free Foods: A Promising Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Chinese Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Markets
Australia
Rising Incidence of Food Intolerance Augurs Well for Market Growth
Table 80: Proportion of Population Affected by Food Intolerance in Australia for Select Foods
Gluten Free Products Continue to Find Favor among Australians
Table 81: Leading Players in the Australian Food Intolerance Products Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Freedom Foods, Goodman Fielder, Murray Goulburn, Nestle, Nutricia, Parmalat, Woolworths and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Popularity of Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives
Table 82: Non-Dairy Milk Market in Australia (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Soy Milk and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Australia and New Zealand - Regulatory Labelling Overview
India
Food Allergies and Intolerances on the Rise among Indians
Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Creates Pressing Need for Gluten-free Diets
Concerns over Growing Lactose Intolerance Drive Sales of Lactose-free Foods
Indonesia
Rising Awareness of Food Allergies and Celiac Disease Drives Market Growth
Table 83: Health and Wellness Market in Indonesia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Japan
Malaysia
Thailand
Product Launch
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 88: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Latin American Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country
Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 97: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Brazilian Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Brazilian Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Latin-America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Rest of Latin-America Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Middle East Gluten-free Market: A Nascent Market with Tremendous Growth Potential
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Rest of World Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 161) The United States (77) Canada (6) Europe (59) - France (5) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (34) - Italy (4) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15) Middle East (1) Latin America (2) Africa (1)
