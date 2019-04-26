Global Fluid Milk Market to 2024 - Focus on Whole Milk, Reduced Fat Milk, Low Fat Milk, Fat Free Milk, Organic Milk and Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluid milk market grew at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 222 Billion Litres in 2018. Fluid milk is considered as an integral part of the staple diet in developing regions like India and China.

Thus, population growth in these regions, growing health consciousness globally and increasing disposable incomes currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of fluid milk during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024.

On a regional level, the report has analyzed the fluid milk market in the following regions - Asia, North America, Latin America, European Union, Eastern Europe, Oceania and others. According to the report, Asia is currently the biggest market followed by Europe, North America and Oceania. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2011 & 2018) and future (2019-2024) trends in the fluid milk market.

The report also segments the market on the basis of product type into whole milk, reduced fat milk, low fat milk, fat free milk, organic milk and others. Among these, whole milk currently represents the largest type accounting for majority of the market share. On the basis of packaging, the market has been segregated into paper packaging, plastic packaging, glass packaging and others.

This report provides a deep insight into the global fluid milk market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a fluid milk manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the fluid milk industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fluid Milk Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturers

5.10.3 Marketing and Distribution

5.10.4 Retailers

5.10.5 Exporters

5.10.6 End-User

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Whole

7.2 Reduced Fat

7.3 Low Fat

7.4 Fat Free

7.5 Organic

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

8.1 Paper

8.2 Plastic

8.3 Glass

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Specialty Food Stores

9.4 Online Retail

9.5 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 Fluid Milk Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Lactalis Group

15.2 Nestle

15.3 Fonterra

15.4 Friesland Campina

15.5 Danone

15.6 Dairy Farmers of America

15.7 Arla Foods

15.8 Dean Foods

15.9 DMK

15.10 Saputo

15.11 GCMMF

15.12 Yili Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5o8xu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

