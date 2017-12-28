NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Flour Market By Type (Wheat, Rice, Maize & Others), By Application (Bread & Bakery Products, Noodles & Pasta, and Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, & MEA), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022

Growth in the global flour market can be attributed to changing consumer preferences towards healthy food products owing to the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, coupled with easy availability of a wide variety of flours in the market. Moreover, factors like rising disposable income, developing food industry and introduction of organic flour are further expected to propel the global flour market in the coming years.

According to "Global Flour Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", Global flour market is projected to cross $ 270 billion by 2022. Some of the major players operating in the global flour market are Archer Daniels Midland Company; ConAgra Brands, Inc; Cargill, Incorporated; Bunge Limited; Wilmar International Ltd; CHS, Inc.; General Mills, Inc.; Ardent Mills, LLC; P&H Milling Group; and Bartlett and Company, among others.

