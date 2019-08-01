Global Flavors & Fragrances Market to 2023: Market Value is Expected to Reach US$28.37 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flavor and fragrance market value is expected to reach US$28.37 billion in 2023, rising at a CAGR of 2.76% for the period 2019-2023.



The growth in the market is anticipated to be driven by various factors such as increasing gross national income, rapid urbanization, rising global population, increasing demand for packaged food and increasing middle class population. The growth of the market is also expected to be challenged by various determinants like rising prices of raw materials, constantly changing demand by consumers and numerous barriers to entry.



There are certain trends and developments such as various product launches, rising consciousness about healthy and ethical products, changing consumer decision trends, rising market of cosmetic products and increasing demand for natural flavors & fragrances as the living standards of the people improve.



The market is broadly divided into two categories: Flavor and Fragrance. The Fragrance market is further categorized into following sub segments: soaps & detergents, cosmetics & toiletries, household cleaners & air fresheners and fine fragrances. Also, flavor market is further divided into: beverages, savory, dairy, bakery, confectionary, meat, snacks, and oral hygiene.



Asia is the dominant regional market for flavor and fragrance with the major market share. It holds the largest market value of flavor and fragrance in comparison to other regions. Asia's flavor and fragrance market is expected to rise further by 2023 due to the rising demand from developing countries like India and China.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global flavor and fragrance market.

The various regions such as Asia , Europe , South America , MEA and Central & North America have been analyzed.

, , , MEA and Central & have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Givaudan SA, IFF, Symrise AG, Robertet SA, Sensient and Takasago) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Flavor & Fragrance Market: An Introduction

1.2 Flavor & Fragrance Market by Types

1.3 Industry Supply Chain

1.4 Consumers of Flavors and Fragrance

1.5 Inputs and Expertise



2. Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Analysis

2.1 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Volume

2.3 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Volume

2.4 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Value by Category

2.5 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Volume by Category

2.6 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market by Region



3. Global Flavor Market Analysis

3.1 Global Flavor Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Flavor Market by Volume

3.3 Global Flavor Market Forecast by Volume

3.4 Global Flavor Market by Application

3.5 Global Flavor Market by Region



4. Global Fragrance Market Analysis

4.1 Global Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Global Fragrance Market by Volume

4.3 Global Fragrance Market Forecast by Volume

4.4 Global Fragrance Market by Application

4.5 Global Fragrance Market by Region



5. Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Asia Flavor & Fragrance Market

5.1.1 Asia Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.1.2 Asia Flavor & Fragrance Market by Geography

5.1.3 Asia Flavor Market by Product Category

5.1.4 Asia Flavor Market by Country

5.1.5 Asia Fragrance Market by Product Category

5.1.6 Asia Fragrance Market by Country

5.2 Central & North America Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.3 Europe Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.4 South America Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.5 MEA Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Global Population

6.1.2 Rise in Demand for Packaged Foods

6.1.3 Increasing Purchasing Power

6.1.4 Rise in Urban Population

6.1.5 Increasing Middle Class Population

6.2 Market Trends

6.2.1 Decision Making Trends

6.2.2 Growing Cosmetic Market

6.2.3 Rising Consciousness for Healthy and Ethical Products

6.2.4 Escalating Demand from Emerging Economies

6.2.5 Increasing Product Launch

6.2.6 Growing Demand for Natural Flavors and Fragrances

6.2.7 Increasing Concern towards Food Safety

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Fluctuations in Price of Raw Material

6.3.2 Large Number of Barriers to Entry

6.3.3 Addressing the Constantly Changing Demand from Consumers

6.3.4 Legal Regulations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Revenue Comparison

7.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

7.1.3 Research and Development Expenditure Comparison

7.1.4 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market by Company

7.1.5 Global Flavor & Fragrance Sales in Product Category by Company

7.1.6 Global Flavor & Fragrance Sales in Region by Company

7.1.7 Global Share in Customer Exposure by Companies

7.1.8 Global Flavor Market by Company

7.1.9 Global Fragrance Market by Company

7.2 Asia

7.3 South East Asia



8. Company Profiles



Givaudan SA

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Sensient Technologies

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lp5ha0





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716









View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flavors--fragrances-market-to-2023-market-value-is-expected-to-reach-us28-37-billion-300895140.html

SOURCE Research and Markets