Global Fish and Seafood Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027 by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Fish shops & Openmarkets)

The "Global Fish and Seafood Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fish and Seafood Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid growth in developing nations and increasing demand through e-commerce.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Strategic Benchmarking
1.5 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rapid growth in developing nations
3.1.2 Increasing demand through e-commerce
3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Fish and Seafood Market, By Distribution Channel
4.1 Hypermarkets
4.2 Supermarkets
4.3 Fish shops
4.4 Openmarkets
4.5 Other Distribution Channels
5 Fish and Seafood Market, By Geography
6 Key Player Activities
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
6.3 Product Launch & Expansions
6.4 Other Activities
7 Leading Companies
7.1 Lee Fishing Company
7.2 Marine Harvest
7.3 Seattle Fish Company
7.4 Metro Seafood
7.5 Grupo Freiremar
7.6 Morrisons
7.7 Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group
7.8 Surapon Foods
7.9 HIRO
7.10 Zhuxian Seafood Processing
7.11 Pescafresh
7.12 Leigh Fisheries
7.13 Trident Seafoods
7.14 Tesco
7.15 Fresh Catch
7.16 True World Foods
7.17 Tropic Star Seafood
7.18 Austevoll Seafood Group
