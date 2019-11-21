Global Feed Additives Industry Study, 2019 to 2024 - Trends & Forecasts by Source, Product Type, Livestock, Form & Region
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed additives market was worth US$ 33.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024 and reach US$ 44.5 billion by 2024.
The global market for feed additives is currently exhibiting strong growth. A key factor driving this growth is the continuous rise in the global population. From around 7.6 Billion in 2018, we expect the global population to reach 8.6 Billion by 2030. This is expected to drive the global food demand, creating a positive impact on the feed additives market.
Moreover, catalysed by rising incomes, changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness; there has been a shift in dietary habits with consumers decreasing the amount of carbohydrates and increasing the protein content in their diets. This has catalysed the global demand of meat, seafood, milk and eggs.
Some of the other factors that are driving the feed additives market include industrialisation of meat production, rising focus on livestock disease prevention, increasing concerns on the quality of livestock products, etc.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, ADM, Dowdupont, Evonik, BASF, DSM, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Invivo, Nutreco, Kemin, Adisseo, Alltech, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global feed additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global feed additives industry?
- What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of source?
- What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of livestock?
- What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of form?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global feed additives market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global feed additives market?
- What is the structure of the global feed additives market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global feed additives market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Feed Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup By Source
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Livestock
5.6 Market Breakup by Form
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Synthetic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Natural
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Amino Acids
7.2 Phosphates
7.3 Vitamins
7.4 Acidifiers
7.5 Carotenoids
7.6 Enzymes
7.7 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
7.8 Flavors and Sweeteners
7.9 Antibiotics
7.10 Minerals
7.11 Antioxidants
7.12 Non-Protein Nitrogen
7.13 Preservatives
7.14 Phytogenics
7.15 Probiotics
8 Market Breakup by Livestock
8.1 Ruminants
8.2 Poultry
8.3 Swine
8.4 Aquatic Animal
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Form
9.1 Dry
9.2 Liquid
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Cargil
15.3.2 ADM
15.3.3 DowDuPont
15.3.4 Evonik
15.3.5 BASF
15.3.6 DSM
15.3.7 Solvay
15.3.8 Ajinomoto
15.3.9 Novozymes
15.3.10 Chr. Hansen
15.3.11 Invivo
15.3.12 Nutreco
15.3.13 Kemin
15.3.14 Adisseo
15.3.15 Alltech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imiyo0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-feed-additives-industry-study-2019-to-2024---trends--forecasts-by-source-product-type-livestock-form--region-300962210.html
SOURCE Research and Markets