Global Efficacy Testing Market 21018-2022 by Product and Service, Type, Application

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Efficacy Testing Market by Product and Service (Consumables, Services), Type (Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing), Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global efficacy testing market is expected to reach USD 501.6 Million by 2022 from USD 330.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sector are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The global efficacy testing market is segmented by product and service, type, application, and region. By product and service, the market is segmented into consumables, services, and instruments. The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include regular and bulk purchases of consumables.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into antimicrobial efficacy testing and disinfectant efficacy testing. The disinfectant efficacy testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the next five years. The applications of antimicrobial efficacy testing in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries are driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into pharmaceutical manufacturing, cosmetic and personal care products and medical devices. The pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the next five years. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies and growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as the increasing government expenditure on healthcare, rising geriatric population, growing consumer health awareness, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases have boosted the demand for pharmaceutical products in this region. This will result in, increasing demand for efficacy testing products and services.

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Charles River Laboratories International (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), SGS (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMrieux (France), Pacific Biolabs (US), WuXi AppTec (China), North American Science Associates (US), and American Type Culture Collection (US) are some of the companies that provide products and services in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Efficacy Testing Market, By Product & Service

7 Efficacy Testing Market, By Type

8 Efficacy Testing Market, By Application

9 Efficacy Testing Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

American Type Culture Collection

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biomrieux Sa

Charles River

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

North American Science Associates

Pacific Biolabs

SGS

Toxikon Corporation

Wuxi Apptec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xf8h39/global_efficacy?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-efficacy-testing-market-21018-2022-by-product-and-service-type-application-300595167.html

SOURCE Research and Markets