Global Edible Packaging Market 2018-2022: Growing Popularity of Lightweight Food and Beverage Packaging

The global edible packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the period 2018-2022

Global Edible Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Edible packaging is used for coating or wrapping various food and pharmaceutical products to extend their shelf life. This type of packaging can be consumed along with the food.

One trend in the market is increasing applications of edible films as oral hygiene products. With the increasing innovations, edible films can also be used as flavored mouth fresheners, and water-soluble films. Several companies in the market have started marketing edible films as teeth whitening strips and edible films for oral hygiene

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in packaged food industry to drive use of edible packaging. Developing countries like India are experiencing increasing consumption of packaged food owing to changing lifestyles. Factors such as convenience of consumption, ready-to-eat option, and instant cooking possibility, are prompting demand in the packaged food market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of edible packaging. Although there are various advantages of using edible packaging, the high cost of production impedes market growth. Edible packaging is difficult to produce and is high priced.

