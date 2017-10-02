Global Dried Soup Market 2017-2021: Packaging Innovations Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, October 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dried Soup Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dried soup market to grow at a CAGR of 2.96% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Dried Soup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Packaging innovations in soup industry. One of the major trends emerging in the market is the innovative packaging introduced for the products by various vendors. Good packaging provides better protection, tampering resistance, and can also be used for marketing purposes. Marketing communications and graphic designs are applied to the surface of the package. Vendors are coming up with innovative packaging to increase the shelf-life of their products and to gain the attention of consumers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising demand for gluten-free soup products. One of the main drivers that will impact the growth of the global dried soup market is the rising demand for gluten-free soup products. Many vendors have responded positively to this rising demand and have come up with gluten-free soup products with various flavors to offer more choices to their customers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Side effects of preservatives added in dried soups. Most dried soup products contain various preservatives such as monosodium glutamate, potassium sorbate, sodium phosphate, and lactic acid.

Key vendors

CSC BRANDS (CSC)

Nestl

Nissin Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company (TKHC)

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

ACECOOK VIETNAM

Associated British Foods

Conad

General Mills

Hain Celestial

House Foods Group

NONGSHIM

Ottogi

Premier Foods

Symington's

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Global soup market

Global dried soup market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Segmentation of global dried soup market by products

Market overview

Global dehydrated dried soup market

Global instant dried soup market

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

Segmentation of global dried soup market by geography

Market overview

Dried soup market in EMEA

Dried soup market in APAC

Dried soup market in the Americas

PART 08: Key leading countries

Dried soup market in Japan

Dried soup market in the US

Dried soup market in Russia

Dried soup market in Germany

Dried soup market in the UK

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Packaging innovations in soup industry

Rising influence of private label brands

Shifting consumer preferences toward convenience food products

PART 12: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8fzv8b/global_dried_soup

