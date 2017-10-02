Global Dried Soup Market 2017-2021: Packaging Innovations Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, October 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Dried Soup Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global dried soup market to grow at a CAGR of 2.96% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Dried Soup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Packaging innovations in soup industry. One of the major trends emerging in the market is the innovative packaging introduced for the products by various vendors. Good packaging provides better protection, tampering resistance, and can also be used for marketing purposes. Marketing communications and graphic designs are applied to the surface of the package. Vendors are coming up with innovative packaging to increase the shelf-life of their products and to gain the attention of consumers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising demand for gluten-free soup products. One of the main drivers that will impact the growth of the global dried soup market is the rising demand for gluten-free soup products. Many vendors have responded positively to this rising demand and have come up with gluten-free soup products with various flavors to offer more choices to their customers.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Side effects of preservatives added in dried soups. Most dried soup products contain various preservatives such as monosodium glutamate, potassium sorbate, sodium phosphate, and lactic acid.
Key vendors
Other prominent vendors
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8fzv8b/global_dried_soup
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dried-soup-market-2017-2021-packaging-innovations-gaining-momentum-300529201.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Costco members can stockpile enough nonperishable food for years
The man tried to blackmail authorities and stores with poisoned baby food
Celebrity chef José Andrés teamed up with local food trucks and volunteers to help relief efforts
Hershey’s is coming out with a new candy bar with pretzels, peanuts, caramel, and no chocolate