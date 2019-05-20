Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts Consumption in Thousand Tons.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478517/?utm_source=PRN







Dried Fruits Consumption for the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs, and Dates. Edible Nuts Consumption for the Global and the US Markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Peanuts, Treenuts, Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Arimex Ltd.

- Mariani Packing Co., Inc.

- National Raisin Company

- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

- Olam International Limited

- Papagan Dried Fruit Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478517/?utm_source=PRN



DRIED FRUITS AND EDIBLE NUTS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

Current and Future Market Analysis

Dried Fruits

Edible Nuts





3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Global Dried Fruit and Edible Nut Production - An Overview

Cashew Nuts Production on Rise

Global Pistachio Market

Key Production Statistics

Table 1: World Tree Nut Production Trend: Annual Production in Metric Tons for Years 2010/11-2017/2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Tree Nut Production by Type (2017/2018): Volume Production in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Dried Fruit Production Trend: Annual Production in Metric Tons for Years 2010/11-2017/2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Dried Fruit Production by Type (2017/2018): Volume Production in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Production by Type

Dried Fruits

Table 5: World Production of Dried Apricots (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Production of Dried Figs (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Production of Dried Grapes (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Production of Prunes (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Production of Table Dates (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Edible Nuts

Table 10: World Production of Peanuts (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Almond Kernel Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Brazil Nuts Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Cashews Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Hazelnut Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Production of Macadamias (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Production of Pecans (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Production of Pine Nuts (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Production of Pistachios (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Production of Walnuts (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Cashew Prices on a Rise

Almond Price Trends

Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Demand for Freeze Dried Fruits in Food Preparations Augers Well for Dried Fruits Market

Rise in Positioning of Dried Fruits as a Snack - A Key Growth Driver

Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise

Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive Growth

Chocolates Pep the Demand for Dried Fruits and Nuts

Food Innovation Endeavours Lend to Inclusion of Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts

Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases

Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention

High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers

Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery

Export - Import Stats

Table 20: World Exports of Dried Apricots (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Imports of Dried Apricots (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Exports of Dried Figs (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Imports of Dried Figs (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Exports of Dried Grapes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Imports of Dried Grapes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Exports of Prunes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Imports of Prunes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Exports of Dates (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Imports of Table Dates (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Edible Nuts

Table 30: World Exports of Peanuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Imports of Peanuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Exports of Almond Kernels (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Imports of Almond Kernels (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Exports of Brazil Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Imports of Brazil Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Exports of Cashews (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Imports of Cashews (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Exports of Hazelnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Imports of Hazelnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Exports of Macadamias (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Imports of Macadamias (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Exports of Pecans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Imports of Pecans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Exports of Pine Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Imports of Pine Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Exports of Pistachios (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Imports of Pistachios (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Exports of Walnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Imports of Walnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Dried Fruits

Dried Grapes

Prunes

Dried Apricots

Dried Figs

Dates

Edible Nuts

Peanuts

Almonds

Cashew

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Pecans

Pistachios

Pine Nuts

Brazil Nuts

Macadamias





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Players

Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)

Mariani Packing Co., Inc (USA)

National Raisin Company (USA)

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)

Olam International Limited (Singapore)

Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)

Paradise, Inc. (USA)

Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

S&W Fine Foods, Inc. (USA)

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)

Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product Launches

Del Monte Introduces Packaged Dried Blueberries

Fairway Foodservice Introduces Dried Fruit and Nut Range

Bösch Boden Spies Introduces Dried Blueberries

Whitworths Introduces New Line of Dried Fruit Snack Packs

Del Monte Introduces All New Dried Apricots

Del Monte Rolls Out New Dried Apricots in India

FCEL Launches KARMIQ Brand to Venture into Dry Fruits Retail Market

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Olam International Sells Farmland Assets to Farmland Partners

Amsterdam Commodities to Acquire Delinuts B.V.

Azuri Sets up New Plant to for Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Bridgepoint Acquires Peyman

Olam Takes Over Brooks Peanut Company





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Product Segment

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Product Group/Segment

Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Factors Driving Growth

Nuts - A Popular Functional Ingredient

Snack Nuts Gain Prominence

Industry Analysis

US Leads Global Raisin Production

Almond Production and Trade Trends

Table 62: California Almond Production and Price Trends (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: US Almonds Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Walnut Production

Pistachios Market

Iran - A Constant Threat

Impact of China's Tariffs on US Imports

Ex-Im Statistics for Select Product Segments

Table 64: US Exports of Dried Apricots (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: US Imports of Dried Apricots (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US Exports of Dried Grapes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: US Imports of Dried Grapes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: US Exports of Dried Prunes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: US Imports of Dried Prunes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

US Dried Fruits Consumption: Analytics by Product Segment

Table 70: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: US Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: US 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Edible Nuts Consumption: Analytics by Product Group/Segment

Table 73: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Product Group/ Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: US 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Canadian Dried Fruits Consumption

Table 76: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Canadian Edible Nuts Consumption

Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Japanese Dried Fruits Consumption

Table 80: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Japanese Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japanese Edible Nuts Consumption

Table 82: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Japanese Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Analysis

Dried Fruits Market - A Brief

Overview of European Edible Nuts Market

A Major Importer of Dried Fruits & Nuts Worldwide

Supply Chain Dynamics

Dried Grapes Market - An Overview

Regulatory Requirements for Dried Grapes

Regulations on Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts

Permissible Maximum Levels of Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts in the EU

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Germany

Market Overview

Distribution Channel Analysis

The United Kingdom

Dried Fruits Consumption

Growing Domestic Demand Drives Imports

Russia

Dried Fruit and Nuts Imports

Rest of Europe

Poland

Turkey

Nut Production in Turkey

Table 84: Turkish Production of Pistachios (Pistachios, Inshell Basis) for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Turkish Production of Almonds, Shelled Basis) for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Turkish Production of Walnuts, Inshell Basis for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dried Fruits Production

Table 87: Turkish Production of Raisins in Tons for the Years 2012/13 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dried Fruits Export Market - An Overview

Table 88: Turkish Exports of Raisins (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Turkish Exports of Dried Apricots (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Turkish Exports of Dried Fig (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

European Dried Fruits Consumption

Table 91: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: European Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: European 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Edible Nuts Consumption

Table 94: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: European Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

China

Demand for Californian Almonds on Rise

China Focuses on Increasing Domestic Production

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia

Almond Industry - An Overview

Table 97: Almond Production in Australia: 2011 -2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Australian Exports of Almonds (2016/17): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India

Nuts and Dry Fruits Market Exhibits Remarkable Growth

India - the Largest Market for Cashews

Turkey Targets the Indian Market

Taiwan

An Overview on Taiwanese Sweet Almonds

Consumption Pattern of Shelled Almonds

Vietnam

Table 99: Vietnam Cashew Nut Exports (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Asia-Pacific Dried Fruits Consumption

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Edible Nuts Consumption

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/ Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Afghanistan

Iran

Iran Maintains Strong Position in Dried Fruits and Nuts Market

B.Market Analytics

Middle East & African Dried Fruits Consumption

Table 105: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Middle East & African Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Middle East & African Edible Nuts Consumption

Table 107: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Middle East & African Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Brazil

Market Overview

Macadamias Production Targets Exports

Chile

Chile Expands Role in Global Exports

B.Market Analytics

Latin American Dried Fruits Consumption

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Latin American Edible Nuts Consumption

Table 111: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Latin American Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 88) The United States (24) Canada (3) Europe (38) - France (6) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (8) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Africa (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478517/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dried-fruits-and-edible-nuts-industry-300853431.html

SOURCE Reportlinker