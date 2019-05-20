Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Industry
NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts Consumption in Thousand Tons.
Dried Fruits Consumption for the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs, and Dates. Edible Nuts Consumption for the Global and the US Markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Peanuts, Treenuts, Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arimex Ltd.
- Mariani Packing Co., Inc.
- National Raisin Company
- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
- Olam International Limited
- Papagan Dried Fruit Co.
DRIED FRUITS AND EDIBLE NUTS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Current and Future Market Analysis
Dried Fruits
Edible Nuts
3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Dried Fruit and Edible Nut Production - An Overview
Cashew Nuts Production on Rise
Global Pistachio Market
Key Production Statistics
Table 1: World Tree Nut Production Trend: Annual Production in Metric Tons for Years 2010/11-2017/2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Tree Nut Production by Type (2017/2018): Volume Production in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Dried Fruit Production Trend: Annual Production in Metric Tons for Years 2010/11-2017/2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Dried Fruit Production by Type (2017/2018): Volume Production in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Production by Type
Dried Fruits
Table 5: World Production of Dried Apricots (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Production of Dried Figs (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Production of Dried Grapes (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Production of Prunes (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Production of Table Dates (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Edible Nuts
Table 10: World Production of Peanuts (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Almond Kernel Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Brazil Nuts Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Cashews Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Hazelnut Production (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Production of Macadamias (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Production of Pecans (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Production of Pine Nuts (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Production of Pistachios (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Production of Walnuts (2017/2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Cashew Prices on a Rise
Almond Price Trends
Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Demand for Freeze Dried Fruits in Food Preparations Augers Well for Dried Fruits Market
Rise in Positioning of Dried Fruits as a Snack - A Key Growth Driver
Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise
Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive Growth
Chocolates Pep the Demand for Dried Fruits and Nuts
Food Innovation Endeavours Lend to Inclusion of Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts
Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases
Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention
High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers
Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery
Export - Import Stats
Table 20: World Exports of Dried Apricots (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Imports of Dried Apricots (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Exports of Dried Figs (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Imports of Dried Figs (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Exports of Dried Grapes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Imports of Dried Grapes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Exports of Prunes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Imports of Prunes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Exports of Dates (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Imports of Table Dates (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Edible Nuts
Table 30: World Exports of Peanuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Imports of Peanuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Exports of Almond Kernels (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Imports of Almond Kernels (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Exports of Brazil Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Imports of Brazil Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Exports of Cashews (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Imports of Cashews (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Exports of Hazelnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Imports of Hazelnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Exports of Macadamias (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Imports of Macadamias (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Exports of Pecans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Imports of Pecans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Exports of Pine Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Imports of Pine Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Exports of Pistachios (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Imports of Pistachios (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Exports of Walnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Imports of Walnuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Dried Fruits
Dried Grapes
Prunes
Dried Apricots
Dried Figs
Dates
Edible Nuts
Peanuts
Almonds
Cashew
Walnuts
Hazelnuts
Pecans
Pistachios
Pine Nuts
Brazil Nuts
Macadamias
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)
Mariani Packing Co., Inc (USA)
National Raisin Company (USA)
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)
Olam International Limited (Singapore)
Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)
Paradise, Inc. (USA)
Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
S&W Fine Foods, Inc. (USA)
Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)
Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product Launches
Del Monte Introduces Packaged Dried Blueberries
Fairway Foodservice Introduces Dried Fruit and Nut Range
Bösch Boden Spies Introduces Dried Blueberries
Whitworths Introduces New Line of Dried Fruit Snack Packs
Del Monte Introduces All New Dried Apricots
Del Monte Rolls Out New Dried Apricots in India
FCEL Launches KARMIQ Brand to Venture into Dry Fruits Retail Market
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Olam International Sells Farmland Assets to Farmland Partners
Amsterdam Commodities to Acquire Delinuts B.V.
Azuri Sets up New Plant to for Dried Fruits and Vegetables
Bridgepoint Acquires Peyman
Olam Takes Over Brooks Peanut Company
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Product Segment
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Product Group/Segment
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Factors Driving Growth
Nuts - A Popular Functional Ingredient
Snack Nuts Gain Prominence
Industry Analysis
US Leads Global Raisin Production
Almond Production and Trade Trends
Table 62: California Almond Production and Price Trends (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: US Almonds Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Walnut Production
Pistachios Market
Iran - A Constant Threat
Impact of China's Tariffs on US Imports
Ex-Im Statistics for Select Product Segments
Table 64: US Exports of Dried Apricots (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: US Imports of Dried Apricots (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: US Exports of Dried Grapes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: US Imports of Dried Grapes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: US Exports of Dried Prunes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: US Imports of Dried Prunes (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
US Dried Fruits Consumption: Analytics by Product Segment
Table 70: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: US Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: US 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dried Grapes, Prunes, Dried Apricots, Dried Figs and Dates Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Edible Nuts Consumption: Analytics by Product Group/Segment
Table 73: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Product Group/ Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: US Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: US 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Peanuts, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios and Others) Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Canadian Dried Fruits Consumption
Table 76: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Canadian Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Canadian Edible Nuts Consumption
Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Regulatory Environment
B.Market Analytics
Japanese Dried Fruits Consumption
Table 80: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Japanese Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Japanese Edible Nuts Consumption
Table 82: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Japanese Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Analysis
Dried Fruits Market - A Brief
Overview of European Edible Nuts Market
A Major Importer of Dried Fruits & Nuts Worldwide
Supply Chain Dynamics
Dried Grapes Market - An Overview
Regulatory Requirements for Dried Grapes
Regulations on Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts
Permissible Maximum Levels of Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts in the EU
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Germany
Market Overview
Distribution Channel Analysis
The United Kingdom
Dried Fruits Consumption
Growing Domestic Demand Drives Imports
Russia
Dried Fruit and Nuts Imports
Rest of Europe
Poland
Turkey
Nut Production in Turkey
Table 84: Turkish Production of Pistachios (Pistachios, Inshell Basis) for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Turkish Production of Almonds, Shelled Basis) for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Turkish Production of Walnuts, Inshell Basis for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dried Fruits Production
Table 87: Turkish Production of Raisins in Tons for the Years 2012/13 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dried Fruits Export Market - An Overview
Table 88: Turkish Exports of Raisins (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Turkish Exports of Dried Apricots (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Turkish Exports of Dried Fig (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
European Dried Fruits Consumption
Table 91: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: European Historic Review for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: European 14-Year Perspective for Dried Fruits by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
European Edible Nuts Consumption
Table 94: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: European Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: European 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
China
Demand for Californian Almonds on Rise
China Focuses on Increasing Domestic Production
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Australia
Almond Industry - An Overview
Table 97: Almond Production in Australia: 2011 -2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Australian Exports of Almonds (2016/17): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India
Nuts and Dry Fruits Market Exhibits Remarkable Growth
India - the Largest Market for Cashews
Turkey Targets the Indian Market
Taiwan
An Overview on Taiwanese Sweet Almonds
Consumption Pattern of Shelled Almonds
Vietnam
Table 99: Vietnam Cashew Nut Exports (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Asia-Pacific Dried Fruits Consumption
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific Edible Nuts Consumption
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/ Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Afghanistan
Iran
Iran Maintains Strong Position in Dried Fruits and Nuts Market
B.Market Analytics
Middle East & African Dried Fruits Consumption
Table 105: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Middle East & African Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Middle East & African Edible Nuts Consumption
Table 107: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Middle East & African Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Brazil
Market Overview
Macadamias Production Targets Exports
Chile
Chile Expands Role in Global Exports
B.Market Analytics
Latin American Dried Fruits Consumption
Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Dried Fruits Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Latin American Edible Nuts Consumption
Table 111: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Latin American Historic Review for Edible Nuts Market - Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 88) The United States (24) Canada (3) Europe (38) - France (6) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (8) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Africa (2)
