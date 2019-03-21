Global Dog Food Market Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina Pet Care, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Proctor & Gamble and Del Monte Foods

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dog food market reached sales worth US$ 51.1 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% during 2011-2018.



The culture of pet ownership is on the rise globally. Among all the pet types, dogs represent the most preferred pets. With an increase in dog ownership, the demand for dog food has also grown at a healthy pace.



This market is currently being driven by a number of factors - increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation, awareness about sustaining a healthy diet for their pets and a higher demand for premium products. Trends such as premiumisation and humanisation of pets have brought about a substantial rise in pet expenditures. As a result, dog owners are now turning towards high-quality food products as they are concerned about the well-being of their pets.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, Currently, dry dog food dominates the global dog food market with a share of more than 60%. Dry dog food is followed by dog treats and wet dog food. The report has also segmented the market on ingredient basis into plant derived and animal derived dog food products. Currently, animal derived dog food holds majority of the market share. The report also categorises the global dog food market into premium and mass products on the basis of pricing. Based on the distribution channel, the market has been further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others. In addition to this, the regional segmentation has also been covered in the report.



North America currently represents the world's largest market for dog food accounting for more than one-third of the total global market. North America is followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The report also presents a competitive landscape covering the major players operating in this market.



Some of the key players include- Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Proctor & Gamble Co., Del Monte Foods and Colgate-Palmolive.



Key Questions Answered in This Report?

How has the global dog food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global dog food industry?

What are the key product types in the global dog food industry?

What are the key pricing types in the global dog food industry?

What are the key ingredients in the global dog food industry?

What are the key distribution channels in the global dog food industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dog food industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dog food industry?

What is the structure of the global dog food industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global dog food industry?

What are the profit margins in the dog food industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

How is dog food manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a dog food manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for dog food?

What are the transportation requirements for dog food?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a dog food manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dog Food Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 North America

6.2 Western Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Eastern Europe

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Market by Product Type

7.1 Dry Dog Food

7.2 Dog Treats

7.3 Wet Dog Food



8 Market by Pricing Type

8.1 Mass Products

8.2 Premium Products



9 Market by Ingredient Type

9.1 Animal Derived

9.2 Plant Derived



10 Market by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.3 Online

10.4 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



12 Dog Food Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Mars Petcare Inc.

16.2 Nestle Purina Pet Care

16.3 Hill's Pet Nutrition

16.4 Proctor & Gamble Co.

16.5 Del Monte Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8c82t/global_dog_food?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dog-food-market-report-2019-2024-with-profiles-of-mars-petcare-nestle-purina-pet-care-hills-pet-nutrition-proctor--gamble-and-del-monte-foods-300816549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets