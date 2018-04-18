Global Dairy Products Strategic Market Report 2018-2024: Leading Players are Nestle, Lactalis, Danone, Fonterra, Dairy Farmers of America, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Saputo, Dean Foods, and Yili

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Dairy Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dairy Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
The report profiles 337 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
Current and Future Analysis
Churning Out New Opportunities
Summary of Opportunities and Growth Markets
Growth Drivers
Developing Countries in the Spotlight
China and India to be at the Forefront of the Global Dairy Products Industry
Trends Shaping the Industry
2. MARKET DYNAMICS & TRENDS
Futures Markets
A Forthcoming Phenomenon in Dairy Trade
Global Fluid Milk Volume Consumption Rises
Yogurt Functional Benefits & Unique Flavors Gain Popularity
Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential
New Products Boost Market Prospects
GanedenBC30 Addresses the Issue of Probiotics to Survive Pasteurization
Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders
Increasing Milk Powder Prices Open New Avenues for Processors
Changing Eating Habits
Change in Traditional Meal Configuration
Snacking Around
Spurt in Fast Food Restaurants
Waning of Home Cooking
Rise in Dining Out of Home and Trial of Foreign Foods
Fruit Juices & Carbonated Beverages: Tough Competition for Flavored Milks
Healthy Eating Versus Indulgence
Organic Dairy Products Gain Prominence
Corporate Strategies: An Overview
Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand
globalDairyTrade
A Means to Tackle Volatility
Increase in Functionality
Spread of Umbrella Branding
Improving Storage of Dairy Products
Whey Rides on Changing Perceptions
Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
Dairy Products Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials
3. DAIRY PRODUCTS INDUSTRY
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
MILK
Key Snapshots
Global Fluid Milk Market Overview
World Milk Production Poised for Growth
Fluid Milk Production & Consumption Statistics
Leading Milk Producing Countries
Cow Numbers in Thousand Heads for India, European Union, Brazil, United States, China, Russia, Mexico, New Zealand, Ukraine, and Argentina (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Milk Consuming Countries
Market Trends/Growth Drivers
Emerging Markets and Packaged Milk: Key Growth Drivers
Flavored Milk: Still the Favorite
Organic & Other Value Added Milk Make Cash Registers Ring
Growing Consumer Preference for Packaged White Milk
Increasing Demand for Ultra High Temperature Processed Milk
Soymilk as Milk Alternative
MILK POWDER
Current and Future Analysis
Production and Consumption
Exports and Imports
Butter
Current and Future Analysis
Production and Consumption
Exports and Imports
Cheese
Current and Future Analysis
Global Market for Cheese Powders
Production and Consumption Scenario
Cheese Consumption
World Cheese Trade
New Marketing Strategies in the Offing
Organic Cheese Grow in Popularity
Ice Creams
Global Ice Cream Market
An Overview
Artisanal Ice Creams Gaining Popularity
Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice Creams Market
Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth
Ice Cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products
Innovations Drive the Ice Cream Market
Major Players
Yogurt
Overview
Current and Future Analysis
Per Capita Consumption
Leading Players
World Yogurt Trade
Key Market Trends
Fat Reduction
A Key Challenge for Product Developers
Probiotic Products
Beneficial for Children's Health
Biotechnology Improves Functional Profile of Yogurt
Manufacturers Use Health as Positioning Strategy
Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Global Players
Leading Dairy Product Manufacturers and their Presence in Key Dairy Segments
Consolidation Activity in the Dairy Market
M&A Activity in the Dairy Products Industry: 2016-2014
5. DAIRY PRODUCTS TRADE SCENARIO
6. DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING DYNAMICS
Distribution
Retail Distribution
Growth of Grocery Multiples
Discount Merchandisers
Convenience Stores/CTNs/Kiosks
Doorstep Delivery
A Peek into the Distribution Dynamics of the Developing Regions
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Africa
Purchasing Trend
Retailer Strategies
7. DAIRY PRODUCTS - AN OVERVIEW
A. Milk
Milk Processing
Pasteurization and Homogenization
Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT)
Flavored Milk
Cultured Milk
B. Milk Powders
Instant Milk Powders
Importance of Milk in the Diet
Vital Lactic Acid Bacteria Used in the Dairy Industry
Presence of Calcium in Dairy Products
Standards Applied in Differentiating/ Classifying Milk
US
International
Kinds of Milk
Fluid Whole Milk
Reduced Fat/Low Fat Milk
Fat-Free Milk
Nonfat Dry Milk
Flavored Milk
Specialty Milk
Reduced Lactose Milk
Imitation and Substitute Milks
Certified Milk
Organic Milk
Evaporated Milk
Condensed Milk
Cultured Milk
Nutrient Content of Milk
C. Butter
Significance of Butter
Key Features to Consider
Manufacturing Process & Types of Butter
Clarified Butter
D. Cheese
Art of Cheese Making
1) Milk Preparation
2) Starter Culture
3) Coagulation of Milk
4) Removal of Moisture from Curd
5) Texturing of Curd
6) Milling and Salting
7) Molding, Pressing, and Hooping
8) Maturing
Classification of Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Varieties
Plain Cottage Cheese
Low Fat Cottage Cheese
Dry Curd Cottage Cheese
Baker's Cheese/Pot/Hoop Cheese
Flavored Cottage Cheese
Process Cheese
Nutritional Information
E. Yogurt
Introduction
Stirred Yogurt
Set Yogurt
Greek Yogurt
Recommended Compositions for Yogurts:
Commercial Varieties of Yogurt
F. Cream
Cream Kinds by Homogenization
Half Cream and Single Cream
Whipping Cream
Creams by Butterfat Content
Clotted Cream
Whipping and Double Cream
Sterilized Cream
Half cream
Extra Thick Double Cream
Aerosol Cream
Soured Cream
Varieties of Sour Cream
Acidified sour cream
Sour half-and-half
Acidified sour half-and-half
G. Ice Cream
Production Process
Different Varieties of Ice cream
H. Other Dairy Products
Whey
Composition
Uses
Cultured Dairy Products
Buttermilk
8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Arla Introduces Arla Farmers Milk
Gujarat Co-operation Milk Marketing Federation Rolls Out Pouch Milk
Lotito Foods Unveils Folios
Arla Introduces Big Yogs
Malta Dairy Releases Lactose Free Fresh Milk & Light Yogurt
Swizzels Develops Parma Violets Cheese
Blue Bell Rolls Out Cookie Two Step
Arla Foods Releases Arla Farmers Milk
Patanjali Introduces More Dairy Products
FARMI Launches Pure-Pak Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjaenka
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Rolls Out Peak 456
Mother Dairy Introduces Cow Milk Variant
Arla Foods Unveils Naifu Cheese
Arla Foods Unveils Arla Protein Cottage Cheese
Connage Highland Dairy Unveils Dunlop Cheese
Nuestro Queso Releases Oaxaca Shredded Cheese
Fage Rolls Out Yoghurt with Sweet & Savoury Toppings
Minioti Introduces Premium Ice Creams
Saputo Rolls Out Stella Fresh Mozzarella
Friendly's Ice Cream & Pop Tart Unveil New Ice Cream Sandwiches
Danone Releases Light & Free
Nestl India Rolls Out Nestl a+ Grekyo
Mother Dairy Introduces Nolen Gur-Flavoured Ice Cream
General Mills Releases Hagen-Dazs
Sargento Launches Cheese Snack Bites
Unilever Releases 17 New Frozen Treats
China Ingredients Roll Out NZMP Gold Skim Milk Powder
Arla Releases Arla Skyr
Unilever Australia Introduces Flora with Butter & Bertoli with Butter
Parmalat Rolls Out Cottage Cheese Range
Perfetti Van Melle & Unilever Launch Individually Wrapped Ice -Creams
Patanjali Unveils Indian Cow's Milk Powder
Al Ain Dairy Introduces Camelait Brand Camel Milk Ice Cream & Powdered Milk
Stonyfield Launches Yogurts & New Whole Milk Offerings
Fonterra Unveils Anchor Milk with Extended Shelf Life
Arla Releases Range of Cream & Fresh Cheese
The Collective Unveils Three New Luxury Range Yoghurts
Unilever Rolls Out Twister, Feast, Cornetto and Magnum
Tillamook & Bob's Red Mill Develop Six Varieties of Farmstyle Greek Yogurt
Bel Group's Laughing Cow Rolls Out Creamy Asiago Cheese & Cheese Dippers
Danone Releases Ready-To-Eat Custard
Amul Develops Lactose-Free Milk
Amul Rolls Out Poly-Pack Milk
Amul Releases Super-Premium Range of Ice Cream
Yuengling's Unveils Cinnamon Churro & Three New Ice Cream Flavours
Nuestro Queso Releases Oaxaca Shredded Strips
Primula Unveils Heatable Cheese Dips
Lantmnnen Unibake Introduces Cheese Swirl
Crystal Farms Rolls Out Bacon Cheddar Cheese
Fonterra Releases Anchor Kids' Golden Milk
FrieslandCampina Unveils Optiwell
Arla Rolls Out Arla Protein Drinks & Flavoured Milk
Land O'Lakes Launches LAND O LAKES European Style Butter
Crave Brothers Unveils Three New Cheese Selections
Mller Wiseman Dairies Introduces Butter in 250g Packs
Creambell Rolls Out Maxxum Mini
Mller Develops Butter Packs
Arla Develops Arla Big Milk
Arla Introduces Arla Skyr
Unilever Rolls Out New Ice Cream Lines
Sartori Unveils Citrus Ginger BellaVitano
Parmalat Introduces Galbani Fresh Mozzarella and Mascarpone
Ben & Jerry's Unveils Three New Flavours of Milk-And-Cookie Ice Creams
Saputo Cheese Releases Seven New Cheese Items & Enhancements for Nikos
Amul Introduces Amul Crme Rich
Unilever Rolls Out MAGNUM Infinity Ice Cream Bars
Hagen-Dazs Develops Tomato-Cherry & Carrot-Orange Flavours Ice Creams
Mikawaya Releases Five New Ice Cream Flavors
HP Hood Introduces Cottage Cheese with Two New Flavours
Hindustan Unilever Unveils Magnum Ice Creams
FAGE Rolls Out Three New Flavours of Fruyo Greek Yoghurt
Hagen-Dazs Launches Ice Creams in Two New Flavours
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lactalis Snaps Up Fromagerie E. Graindorge
Cowgirl to Merge with Swiss Dairy Food
Friendly's Ice Cream Divests its Retail Ice Cream & Manufacturing Business
Lactalis to Acquire Dairy Business of Anik Industries
Parmalat Acquires Fonterra's Yogurt & Dairy Dessert Business
Ornua Snaps Up Ambrosia Dairy
Grupo LALA Enters into an Agreement with Laguna Dairy
Arla to Form a Join Joint Venture with Dairy Farmers of America
Arla Opens Distribution Facility
Muller Plans to Close its Production Plants
Blue Bell Creameries to Expand Distribution Area
Amul Opens a Manufacturing Facility at Rohtak
Friesland Campina to Expand Dairy Operations in China
Arthur Schuman Announces a New Name Schuman Cheese
Dairy Crest Sells Dairies Operations to Mller UK & Ireland Group
General Mills Takes Over Carolina
Godrej Agrovet Takes Over Controlling Stake in Creamline Dairy
Parmalat Snaps Up Tamar Valley Dairy from Fonterra
YASHILI to Acquire Dumex China
Dairy Farmers of America to Acquire DairiConcepts
Saputo Snaps Up Woolwich Dairy
Century Park Takes Over Mikawaya
Warrnambool Takes Over Everyday Cheese
Murray Goulburn Takes Over Tasmanian Dairy
Agropur Acquires Sobeys Dairy Manufacturing Facility & Certain Assets
Royal Frieslandcampina Forms a Join Joint Venture with China Huishan Dairy
Fonterra Enters into a Partnership with Faffa Foods
Pepsico to Exit Joint Venture with Mller Quaker
Lion Opens Production Plant
Agropur Closes StBrunodeMontarville Production Plant
Bongrain Renames as SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy
Meiji Opens a New Ice Cream Production Plant in China
Unilever Opens Ice-Cream Manufacturing Unit in Africa
Parmalat Takes Over Longwarry Food Park
Agropur to Acquire Dairy Processing Assets of Davisco
Agropur to Acquire Assets of Northumberland Dairy
Dairytown to Merge with Agropur
Parmalat Takes Over Harvey Fresh
Dairylea to Merge with Dairy Farmers of America
Saputo Wins Majority Control in Warrnambool
Dairy Farmers of America Snaps Up Oakhurst Dairy
Groupe Lactalis Takes Over Tirumala Milk
First Milk Enters into a Partnership with Adams Food
Agropur Inks an Agreement with Sobeys
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 337 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 415)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/945j98/global_dairy?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dairy-products-strategic-market-report-2018-2024-leading-players-are-nestle-lactalis-danone-fonterra-dairy-farmers-of-america-frieslandcampina-arla-foods-saputo-dean-foods-and-yili-300632148.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
